Abu Dhabi: Budget staycations to enjoy By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published on July 17, 2021 at 11.14

Here's where to make the most of the long Eid break in the capital.

1 of 5 Escape to Dhafra Beach Hotel: Enjoy the sun and sea whilst creating a memorable experience with your loved ones at Dhafra Beach Hotel. With rates starting from Dh99 (room only rate), escape the hustle and bustle of the city with the resort’s cozy and spacious rooms with views of the garden. Guests may enjoy wading in the sparkling waters of the beach – perfect for those wanting an unforgettable and relaxing retreat. Staycationers may also choose an overnight stay with a breakfast package with rates starting from Dh159 or opt for a Dh249++ package including an overnight stay with scrumptious breakfast and dinner. Kids aged 6 and below may also enjoy a stay and dine for free while youngsters aged 7-12 can stay for free with a meal priced at Dh25 per child.

2 of 5 Stay + zoo tickets @Emirates Park Resort: Spend your kids summer vacation with a fun-filled zoo escapade by staying a night in a deluxe double room, family chalet or deluxe pool access room with zoo entry tickets at Emirates Park Resort. The 3-star hotel in Al Bahyah, 35km from the bustle of the city, boasts an outdoor pool, Kid’s Club, pool (kids) and garden. Packages start at Dh229.

3 of 5 Live your story with Rotana: From breathtaking beaches to vibrant city escapes, there is a lot to love about summer at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana. This premier five-star family resort located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche next door to the Presidential Palace and overlooking the Arabian Sea offers 20 percent off the lowest public room rate, and an extra free bed on all room categories for family stays. Kids under 6 dine for free and you can avail of 50 percent off on dining for kids up to 12. Prices start from Dh225 per night.

4 of 5 Dream deals at Park Inn: This summer, why not revive and rejuvenate in a positive and relaxing environment at Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. The 3-star hotel is located near the Yas Links Golf Club and is close to Ferrari World amusement park, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. The hotel offers members up to 30% with the Dream Deals offer, while non-members save up to 15% with breakfast included. Prices start from Dh213 per night till August 31.