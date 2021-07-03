Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Celebrity couple's celluloid odyssey Published on July 3, 2021 at 16.27

These are the films the two collaborated on.

1 of 8 Lagaan (2001): Kiran started her film career as an AD, which was nominated for 74th Academy Awards in the foreign-language film category. Aamir produced and featured in the film as the protagonist Bhuvan Latha. Kiran also had a blink-and-you-miss-it role as a supporting actress in the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir, as one of the three leads along with Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

2 of 8 Dhobi Ghat (2010): This film marked the directorial debut of Kiran. She made the film as a tribute to India’s megapolis, Mumbai, and sought to reveal its aspects that were hitherto unexplored. Aamir was one of the actors and co-producers of the film.

3 of 8 Peepli Live (2010): The satirical comedy was India’s official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Film category. Kiran and Aamir were the producers in the film, which was written and directed by Anusha Rizvi.

4 of 8 Delhi Belly (2011): The film starred Aamir’s nephew, Imran Khan, and struck a big chord with urban Indian youth.

5 of 8 Dangal (2016): The sports drama, an all-time blockbuster, starred Aamir along with Sakshi Tanwar. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was co-produced by Aamir and Kiran in association with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

6 of 8 Secret Superstar (2017): Aamir had an extended cameo along with the lead actress Zaira Wasim in the musical drama, which was directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir and Kiran co-produced the film.

7 of 8 Rubaru Roshni (2019): This anthology documentary film was released on over the top (OTT) platforms. Aamir narrated the film and also co-produced it along with Kiran. The film portrays real-life stories in a first-person account of the victims as well as the perpetrators of violence.