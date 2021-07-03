Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: A life in pictures Published on July 3, 2021 at 12.46

As the celebrity couple announced their separation today, we look back at some happier times.

1 of 5 In this file photo taken on May 20, 2017, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife, director Kiran Rao Khan, interact during the television chat show ‘Dangal Dangal Baat Chali Hai’ in Mumbai.

2 of 5 Aamir and Kiran pose with their son, Azad Rao Khan, who turned 9 last year.

3 of 5 In this 2019 photo, Aamir and Kiran are pictured with Aamir's son Junaid at a screening in Mumbai.

4 of 5 Kiran and Aamir celebrate the latter's 54th birthday at their Mumbai residence on March 14, 2019.