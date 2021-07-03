Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: A life in pictures

Photos
Published on July 3, 2021 at 12.46

As the celebrity couple announced their separation today, we look back at some happier times.

khaleejtimes - photos

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2017, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife, director Kiran Rao Khan, interact during the television chat show ‘Dangal Dangal Baat Chali Hai’ in Mumbai.
khaleejtimes - photos

Aamir and Kiran pose with their son, Azad Rao Khan, who turned 9 last year.
khaleejtimes - photos

In this 2019 photo, Aamir and Kiran are pictured with Aamir's son Junaid at a screening in Mumbai.
khaleejtimes - photos

Kiran and Aamir celebrate the latter's 54th birthday at their Mumbai residence on March 14, 2019.
khaleejtimes - photos

Kiran pictured with Aamir's daughter Ira Khan at a Bollywood screening in 2010. (Photos/AFP, Instagram)
