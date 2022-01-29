UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

A Royal Betrothal: Dubai industrialist's daughter gets engaged

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk’s daughter Princess Sania Mulk, was betrothed to US based Bilal Khalid Ahmed at the Armani hotel on January 20.


Latest Photos

  • Category

  • Sort By