7 places to eat over the Eid weekend in UAE By David Light Published on July 21, 2021 at 17.56

There are deals galore across the country

1 of 7 Italian takeover. This one is very special. The Mandarin Oriental in Milan is bringing its culinary delights all the way from Italy to Abu Dhabi this week with an exclusive two-day residency at Sayad, at Emirates Palace for Eid. Today and tomorrow from 12pm – 11pm, book a table and enjoy yourself with unique European recipes.

2 of 7 Free dessert. Art of Dum in Karama and Discovery Gardens is all about hand-moulded clay pots, fiery tandoors, succulent melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, fragrant biryanis and sweet dishes. It’s good news then that when you order from the restaurant today, you will be treated with Eidi: a free Kesar Phirni.

3 of 7 Chef’s surprise. Head over to MasterChef, the TV Experience for the perfect opportunity to explore new flavours and engage curiosities with a combination of dishes created by past finalists and the restaurant’s culinary team. As an extra special treat there’s 20 per cent off the entire menu for Eid.

4 of 7 Club Med. Taking its culinary inspiration from the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia, Capri and Sicily, Isola Ristorante at Jumeirah Islands is offering free pool access with every main course ordered from the breakfast menu until Thursday from 8am to 11am. Eggs and a dip sound good to us. How about you?

5 of 7 On The Palm. Adagio Premium The Palm is providing a traditional and lavish Eid set menu from 1 pm to 10 pm until July 24, which can be taken at Fixie Café or even in the comfort of your room. Treat yourself to a healthy lentil soup, hot and cold mezzeh, an assortment of mixed grilled meats with all the condiments served with fresh lemon and mint juices and homemade cheese kunafe, plus much more at Dh250 for two people.

6 of 7 Taste of Uzbekistan. Selected dishes at ZOR at The Pointe Dubai such as the salmon Pelmeni, crab salad and lamb shank with Oriental Rice can all be savoured for a discounted price over the coming days and, not only that, you can sit down to a complimentary hot drink when purchasing a slice of cake every day from 3pm-6pm. There will also be live entertainment from 9pm by The Voice Ukraine finalist Lychee.