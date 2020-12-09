UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab Web Report Published on December 9, 2020 at 11.52

1 of 9 The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention on December 9 approved China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use after 86 per cent efficacy results.

The UAE had authorised an emergency use of the vaccine on September 15, after which it was administered to frontline heroes, leaders, ministers and top officials.

Here is a list of UAE leaders and ministers who have taken the coronavirus vaccine.

2 of 9 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on November 3.

"We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in the United Arab Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed had posted on Twitter as he shared a photo of him receiving the jab on his shoulder.

3 of 9 Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had received his Covid-19 vaccine on October 16.

"Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life," he had said then.

4 of 9 Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, got a vaccine shot on October 21.

"I thank the medical staff and those administering the vaccine. I wish everyone safety," he had posted on social media.

5 of 9 Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received his coronavirus vaccine on October 28.

He said the UAE had demonstrated its ability to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19 with "high efficiency, based on the best scientific and practical standards".

6 of 9 The UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, received the Covid-19 vaccine shot on October 31.

He praised the contributions of the health sector and medical personnel to support the country's efforts in addressing the pandemic.

7 of 9 Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth Development in UAE, got the Covid-19 jab on October 18.

"Thank you Nurse Ozma, from Lahore! She’s been working in the UAE for the past 18 years," she had posted on Instagram.

8 of 9 Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on September 24.