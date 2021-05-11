- EVENTS
Photos: Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased
Qatar’s ruling Emir is visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift and end an embargo that had frayed ties between countries.
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, according to a statement carried by the state-run Qatar News Agency.
The meeting highlights how ties between the neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end its more than three-year-long embargo of the Gulf state.
Qatar’s emir was last in Saudi Arabia for a high-level Gulf Arab summit that took place in January and which concluded with a declaration to ease the rift. It was his first visit to the kingdom since ties had frayed in mid-2017.
Direct flights and business ties were set to resume between Qatar and the quartet nations.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign minister is traveling to Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit as Turkey seeks to mend ties with the kingdom.
