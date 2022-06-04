UAE: Psychologists urge parents to look out for signs of ADHD in children

88% of personal status cases handled by courts are those filed after couples have separated and not while still in marriage
An 11-year-old boy was giving his parents and teachers a hard time. His mother, Kritika (name changed) tried to discipline him but to no avail.
The boy would harm himself or hurt others whenever he was discouraged from indulging in hyperactive behaviour.
“They complained that he is not attentive in classes and never did his classwork properly. Even at home, when he pushed him to do homework, he was found to be less interested,” said the parent.
Kritika was then advised to consult a clinical psychologist. She visited Arfa Banu Khan, a clinical psychologist, Aster Clinic in Dubai who diagnosed him with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse,” said Dr Shaju George, psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.
Experts say that it is necessary for parents to watch a child's behaviour at home. “Primarily parents should pay attention to the attention span of the child. Children with ADHD have a short attention span and get distracted easily,” said Banu.
“Most of the parents bring their children to us after being referred from school due to academic deterioration or behavioural disturbance. It is after detailed examination that we diagnose the child with ADHD,” added Banu.
Children diagnosed with the disorder often have trouble focusing on a task, fidget, squirm, or are restless. “Children with ADHD keep constantly moving or running around and they get bored easily,” said Banu.
Psychologists in the country say that ADHD affects many children here. They add that children suffering from the disorder must get medical attention.
Experts say that triggers may include stress, poor sleep, certain foods and additives, overstimulation, and technology.
"Once you recognize what triggers ADHD symptoms, you can make the necessary lifestyle changes to control episodes in a better way,” Dr Banu said.
“Once the child is brought to the psychologist, we do a detailed evaluation and assessment of the condition of the child. The therapy model is framed, parents are Psycho-educated and necessary referrals are made if the child requires any medication or any other intervention along with behaviour therapy,” Dr Banu said.
