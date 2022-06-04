UAE: Psychologists urge parents to look out for signs of ADHD in children

Experts say that it is necessary for parents to pay attention to a child's behaviour at home

An 11-year-old boy was giving his parents and teachers a hard time. His mother, Kritika (name changed) tried to discipline him but to no avail.

The boy would harm himself or hurt others whenever he was discouraged from indulging in hyperactive behaviour.

“They complained that he is not attentive in classes and never did his classwork properly. Even at home, when he pushed him to do homework, he was found to be less interested,” said the parent.

Kritika was then advised to consult a clinical psychologist. She visited Arfa Banu Khan, a clinical psychologist, Aster Clinic in Dubai who diagnosed him with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

What is ADHD?

“Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse,” said Dr Shaju George, psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

Experts say that it is necessary for parents to watch a child's behaviour at home. “Primarily parents should pay attention to the attention span of the child. Children with ADHD have a short attention span and get distracted easily,” said Banu.

“Most of the parents bring their children to us after being referred from school due to academic deterioration or behavioural disturbance. It is after detailed examination that we diagnose the child with ADHD,” added Banu.

Children diagnosed with the disorder often have trouble focusing on a task, fidget, squirm, or are restless. “Children with ADHD keep constantly moving or running around and they get bored easily,” said Banu.

Psychologists in the country say that ADHD affects many children here. They add that children suffering from the disorder must get medical attention.

Signs and symptoms:

Inattentiveness :

Having a short attention span and being easily distracted

Making careless mistakes

Unable to stick to tasks that are tedious or time-consuming

Appearing like they are unable to listen to or carry out instructions

Constantly changing activity or task at hand

Having difficulty organising tasks

Hyper-activeness & Impulsiveness:

Unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

Constantly fidgeting, unable to concentrate on tasks

Excessive physical movement, excessive talking

Unable to wait their turn, acting without thinking

Interrupting conversations

Little or no sense of danger

Social communication deficits:

Decreased sharing of interests with others

Difficulty appreciating their own & others’ emotions

Aversion to maintaining eye contact

Lack of proficiency with use of non-verbal gestures

Stilted or scripted speech

Interpreting abstract ideas literally

Difficulty making friends or keeping them

Restricted interests and repetitive behaviours:

Inflexibility of behaviour, extreme difficulty coping with change

Being overly focused on niche subjects to the exclusion of others

Expecting others to be equally interested in those subjects

Difficulty tolerating changes in routine and new experiences

Sensory hypersensitivity, like, aversion to loud noises

Stereotypical movements such as hand flapping, rocking, spinning

Arranging things, often toys, in a very particular manner

Issues that trigger ADHD in children

Experts say that triggers may include stress, poor sleep, certain foods and additives, overstimulation, and technology.

"Once you recognize what triggers ADHD symptoms, you can make the necessary lifestyle changes to control episodes in a better way,” Dr Banu said.

Advice to parents on parenting children with ADHD

Value and embrace your child's uniqueness

Follow a healthy lifestyle

Help your child eliminate distractions and manage time

Be specific when giving instructions

Use positive feedback

Do not punish or compare your child with any other child

Try to analyse and control triggers

Acknowledge the child when they behave well

Treatment

“Once the child is brought to the psychologist, we do a detailed evaluation and assessment of the condition of the child. The therapy model is framed, parents are Psycho-educated and necessary referrals are made if the child requires any medication or any other intervention along with behaviour therapy,” Dr Banu said.

