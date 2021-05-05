Pakistan PM Imran Khan laments envoys’ attitude towards expats

He said that Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia give highest remittances and both embassies showed indifferent attitudes toward them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his annoyance over an “indifferent attitude” of Pakistani embassies towards issues faced by non-resident Pakistanis, particularly in the Middle East, media reports said.

“Feedback that I have received from Saudi Arabia showed the staff is not working. The staff in Kuwait’s Nadra office take bribes instead of guiding people and an official is involved in making wrong documents... I was shocked to learn all this,” an angry prime minister said while virtually addressing Pakistani envoys deployed worldwide.

He said that Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia give highest remittances and both embassies showed indifferent attitudes toward them.

“I called you today to tell you that you need to change your attitude,” he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune in a report.

The premier urged the envoys to give preferential treatment to those who haven’t seen their families for six to eight months and are working abroad.

“They spend hefty amount but there is a lack of compassion from your end... serve them properly... they’re the force this country is running on,” the report quoted him as saying.