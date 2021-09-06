Pakistan pays tributes to martyrs as nation celebrates Defence Day

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan commemorated the 56th Defence Day on Monday to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 war with India, Dawn reported.

Saluting the heroes of the war who sacrificed their lives for their motherland, this year’s theme for Defence Day was “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and shaheeds”.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad in the morning to pay tribute to the armed forces.

An investiture ceremony of change of guard was also held at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tributes to the soldiers.

In his message, Prime Minister Khan recalled the sacrifices of the nation’s soldiers, officers, pilots and sailors who fought bravely in the 1965 war and defended the frontiers by offering supreme sacrifice.

President Dr Arif Alvi said in his message that Pakistan was fully cognisant of developments in its neighbourhood and the nation is committed to securing peace.

He said Pakistan was “prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace” in the region.

The president said that Pakistan would never back away from its principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said: “On this day, our valiant Armed Forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalised this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy.”

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif recalled the “unprecedented show of national unity” during the 1965 war.