UAE: Now, catch WandaVision, Star Wars, Shang-Chi, Luca and more with Disney+

The OTT streaming portal from The Walt Disney Company officially launches on June 8

A still from Luca. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 9:49 PM

The wait is over. Disney+ finally touches down in the UAE and brings with it more than 1,200 films and 100 exclusive originals.

Subscribers of the streaming service, available for a monthly subscription rate of Dh29.99 per month, will be able to access the greatest stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, all in one place, said the company during a media reveal on Tuesday. The yearly subscription package is priced at Dh298.99 per year.

The event, which took place at Dubai Opera, provided an exclusive preview on what Disney fans can expect from the streaming service following its UAE launch. The brand also launches in 15 other Mena markets on June 8.

Here’s all you can see on Disney+

In general entertainment, subscribers will be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, as well as all seasons of The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Walking Dead.

There’s also a wide-reaching movie line-up from classics like Avatar to action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. Subscribers will also have access to Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett, both seasons of The Mandalorian, and the latest original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

Confirmed for launch, superhero fans will have access to all of their favourite titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. MCU fans can also checkout the Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow, and the latest Marvel series including Moon Knight, WandaVision, and the animated series What If...?”

Beloved Disney

The company announced that subscribers of Disney+ would be able to enjoy beloved stories from Disney and Pixar, including the entire Toy Story franchise, Soul and Academy Award-nominated Luca.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award-winning Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

With unprecedented access to Disney’s vault, beloved classics such as Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, will be available to stream alongside recent blockbusters like Frozen, Frozen II, and Mulan.

There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts, and specials available to stream, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Hannah Montana.

How to subscribe to Disney+?

Fans can currently register their interest to take advantage of an introductory offer to subscribe to Disney+ across the region, said the company.

This pre-launch offer for the annual subscription is only available until June 7 and is equivalent to 12 months for the price of eight, based on the monthly subscription price at launch.

Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.