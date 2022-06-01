How to watch 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' in UAE

Is a gripping OTT content bouquet justification enough for most of us spending sleepless nights with eyes wide open?
The highly anticipated series 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' will soon be out across several platforms, with the show releasing in the UAE on June 2.
According to a social media post, the show will be available for streaming exclusively on OSN+.
The first look trailer introduces all six participants: reality TV star and podcast host Caroline Stanbury; influencer Nina Ali; entrepreneur Sara Al Madani; fashion designer Lesa Milan; real estate director and salon owner Caroline Brooks; and top model and beauty brand owner Chanel Ayan.
Dubai landmarks feature prominently in the trailer, including Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, The View at The Palm.
The first series will reportedly cover Caroline Stanbury's wedding to footballer Sergio Carrallo at Raffles The Palm, among other storylines featuring the rest of the housewives.
