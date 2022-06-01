Enjoy our faster App experience
How to watch 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' in UAE

The highly anticipated show releases today

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 1:29 PM

The highly anticipated series 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' will soon be out across several platforms, with the show releasing in the UAE on June 2.

According to a social media post, the show will be available for streaming exclusively on OSN+.

The first look trailer introduces all six participants: reality TV star and podcast host Caroline Stanbury; influencer Nina Ali; entrepreneur Sara Al Madani; fashion designer Lesa Milan; real estate director and salon owner Caroline Brooks; and top model and beauty brand owner Chanel Ayan.

Dubai landmarks feature prominently in the trailer, including Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, The View at The Palm.

ALSO READ:

The first series will reportedly cover Caroline Stanbury's wedding to footballer Sergio Carrallo at Raffles The Palm, among other storylines featuring the rest of the housewives.


