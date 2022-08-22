George R.R. Martin wanted 'Game of Thrones' to have 10 seasons

KT interview - Abu Dhabi-born Yasmine Al-Bustami on NCIS: Hawai‘i and dealing with Hollywood stereotypes
Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin is not happy with the makers of the iconic TV show to end the series with only eight seasons.
As per Variety, Martin wanted more seasons of Game of Thrones which is adapted from his hit book series.
In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Martin shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, which would have given the storytelling a larger canvas.
"I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13. I lost that one," he said.
Ultimately, Martin didn't have much say in the final stretch of Game of Thrones, as the events of the series stretched beyond the storyline established by books he has published so far.
"I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters," he said. "I believe I have more influence now [on House of the Dragon] than I did on the original show."
Martin also spoke about the unconventional process for developing a spinoff of the main series, in which five teams developing separate concepts visited Martin to pitch their respective visions.
"It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I'm coaching all the teams," he said. "Emotionally, that was a little odd," he added.
Eventually Martin came up with House of the Dragon - the Game of Thrones prequel. It stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.
The show follows the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing. The conflict sets House Targaryen's most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi).
