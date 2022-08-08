Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malayankunju' heads to OTT

Mon 8 Aug 2022

If you missed the much lauded Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju starring the talented Fahadh Faasil, you’d be glad to know you can soon catch the movie on OTT.

The exclusive premier of the movie directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, and featuring Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles, drops on Prime Video on August 11.

Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide. Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also marks the comeback of AR Rahman to Mollywood after about three decades.

Malayankunju follows the journey of Ani (Fahad), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. His daily routines are disrupted when his next door neighbour’s newborn baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anil’s connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative.

Malayankunju is Fahad’s first big release after the huge success of Vikram. The film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

“Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl,” Fahadh Faasil says.

“Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik. I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and can’t wait to hear from a new set of audience.”

Sajimon Prabhakar, on his part, adds, “Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. The film follows the journey of a man and how he gets impacted when nature meddles with his life. The primary challenge for the crew was to create a set that would emulate subterranean space and the team worked day and night to create a 40-foot set in a way that only allowed space for one person to move around, combined with an actual location to make it look seamless.

"Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller.”

