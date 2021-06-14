- EVENTS
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: an ideal playground for mobile gaming and esports
All smartphone users, not just the millennials, love to have the best camera at their disposal at pocket-friendly prices, but may not be into gaming. But every gaming fan is almost definitely into good camera specs. And the latter can rejoice because the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is here to address their needs as well and improve on its predecessor, the Reno4 Pro 5G.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a genuine all-rounder. The gamer in you has every reason to rejoice with this smooth and cool device. More so for the UAE users, who get the 12GB and 256 GB storage variant, so the burden of big file-heavy games is lifted off your shoulders.
Super convenient
The phone is just 7.99mm thin and weighs 184 grams in your hand, making it convenient for single-handed operations – those selfies, of course! - while allowing you to multi-task as well.
Complementing its 4,500mh battery is a 65W SuperVOOC flash charge that powers the Reno5 Pro 5G from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. Never let the battery stop you from challenging your friend to another game round. Upgrading to the Reno5 Pro 5G is made easy with OPPO's 'Clone Phone' feature that allows users to transfer all their data, gaming profiles and achievements from any phone brand while adopting best-in-class encryption methods.
GenNext users can also flaunt the camera setup on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, which comprises a 32MP front camera for the selfies while the rear quad stack has a 16MP Ultra Wide-angle, 13MP Telephoto, 2MP Macro and an industry-first 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera. Ideal for the millennial generation, it is also a good playground for adrenaline lovers as well with 5G network connectivity.
Gamers: ready, steady, go!
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has got a refresh rate of 90 Hertz and patch polling rate of 180 Hertz. Now, we see two 40 Hertz in popular gaming phones, but this has a mighty impressive 180 Hertz touch polling rate.
No more interruptions. No more accidentally tapping out of your game. No more lag. Just pure gaming bliss. You can download game data at unmatched speeds. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has both quality hardware and software, powered by its own ColorOS 11.1, that is designed to deliver a more immersive and fluid experience.
The Gamer Mode frees players from unwanted distraction by temporarily disabling alarms, notifications, incoming calls and gesture controls.
One gets fully customizable controls thanks to the Adjustable Gaming Touch feature, which allows users to adjust game settings like touch sensitivities to five different levels, for a responsive gaming experience.
A shortcut mode means users can quickly access their favorite games and skip the launch animation at the start. It enables the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to have a 15-second faster start compared to its predecessor.
Some thought has gone into improving notifications with a bullet screen message option, instead of banner notifications, without blocking the game screen for the users.
Popular choice
The reputation and matching delivery of such flagships from OPPO has led to the OPPO Reno5 Series becoming the official smartphone partner of PUBG MOBILE Esports in the MEA region 2021 – the regional leg of the ultimate global gaming competition. Both Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G are the official designated smartphones of 2021 edition of the MEA tournament for their exceptionally immersive and fluid gaming experience.
After 2019, OPPO has bagged the honors again for 2021 where series of competitions will be held in the year to pick the best esports players in the region.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’s superior performance is built on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform, coupled with huge storage, multi-cooling system and more.
The combination of display optics, smooth running hardware for even intense gaming and a solid chipset: the Reno5 Pro 5G is a winner in the mid-level price range making it a powerful tool for millennial gaming enthusiasts, content creators, and even photography enthusiasts. It’s available in the UAE from Dh2,799.