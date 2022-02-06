Wordle, a game that brings millions closer

Wordle is a conversation starter, an exercise that is in line with our need for break-hour office banter in the WFH era or a family group call that does not start with us sullenly updating each other on the number of infections in the cities we live in.

By R Krishnakumar Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 8:33 PM

It’s convenient to reduce the popularity of Wordle — as staggering as it is, with millions of people now playing the free daily word game — to the argument that in times of distress, all it takes for an exit is a distraction. Into the third year of a pandemic, bracing for more viral variants while navigating loss, lockdowns and the social media blather of uninformed opinion, running out of bleak, dystopian shows to binge on, with despair and disquiet all around, these players are waking up to the comforting regularity of a game that is asking them to guess a word.

The game, which involves six attempts to unravel a five-letter word, every day, was developed by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer, for his partner who likes word games. Its popularity since its October 2021 launch does draw on the timing of its release. This is a promise of reboot for the isolated minds, a daily, personal ritual that is at once simple, gratifying and departed from the normal of caseloads and general cynicism.

The brief history of wildly viral Internet games tells you that at times, analysing their mass acceptance is unproductive because some of them just click. No pattern, no fathomable reason. There, however, could be more to Wardle’s game than its resonance with an increasingly withdrawn player base or the random, often inexplicable virality which has defined a certain form of internet success.

Easy? Yes, the words have been consistently simple -- the trick, the seasoned ones will tell you, is to not overthink; say, with OIST on the board and the first tile blank, you are more likely to close it with M, than F or H — but the game is also what many have called the right kind of Hard. The task appears to connect with a large population as doable and still, provide a rush of challenge and accomplishment as they land on the right word, with all its letters doing that final flip to tell them that they’ve cracked it.

What also works here is the option for players to share their results; the ease, or difficulty, with which they arrive at the word could be shared with people they know and typically, the ones who play. This has, reportedly, caused bewilderment in social media groups where the players spam the uninitiated with their day’s results, displayed in grids of green and yellow blocks. The ritual here also entails a seemingly modest announcement — the share option only mentions the Wordle’s serial number and the attempts you made before you hit the right word, of course, without revealing the word — of how well you did on the day. It, however, is also a statement of having been engaged in something intellectual, a casually flashed ticket to an exclusive club.

The sender’s result, coupled with the receiver’s response that is typically his or her own grid of guesses, makes it a uniquely social exchange between single players. The scope of this shared experience makes Wordle a word game that is unlike any word game on the Internet. In many ways, it keeps its players connected in isolation.

This, still, is inadequate in explaining the game’s remarkable success across the world. On November 1, 2021, it was being played by 90 people. Two months later, 300,000 people were playing it. On January 31, the New York Times acquired Wordle, paying “in the low seven figures”, even as the game remained big on Twitter where conversations around it took off in a big way between November and January. Celebrities including TV host Jimmy Fallon have proclaimed their liking for Wordle and top companies ranging from toy-makers to food aggregators have tried to tag the game on for greater visibility. What clicked?

For a start, the game does not require you to put in much effort. It plays on a simple, serviceable Web page which means that you don’t even need an app to join in. In an age of entertainment that sets you up for extended log-ins and watch parties, amid you-might-like recommendations and your endless swipes through video reels, Wordle is more breakfast side than chore. You can play only one word in a day, a stipulation that makes it a brief, rewarding engagement that breaks patterns of addiction identified with games that have previously found similar popularity.

Wardle said the game, after it moves to the NYT, would continue to be free. “I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” he said in a post-acquisition statement. There is consensus building that a part of this success validates a collective wistfulness for early internet. Wordle’s minimalist design and its non-intrusive setting — no data-sharing, no push

notifications, no charges — make it look like a thing from that time. The game, clearly, is also liked for what it is not. That’s the feature the developers of its variants and App Store clones seem to have failed to build in.

R Krishnakumar is a senior journalist based in India.