Why the Good Friday Agreement remains a model for peace

The agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles

Reuters file

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM

Political conflict is a reality of everyday life in many parts of the globe; so are the efforts by state and non-state actors to resolve conflicts. Entrepreneurs of ethnicity have used differences in various theatres and borders to demand more powers and local autonomy, the campaigns often seeking secession and involving unrest.

Political violence makes news, but rarely does the price of waging peace make the headlines. That is the nature of the news beast, but there are at least two sterling examples of conflict resolution that come to mind: The 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord that ended insurgency in the sensitive north-eastern Indian state, and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ushered a new era of peace in trouble-torn Northern Ireland, which completes 25 years on April 10.

The Mizoram pact has long been held up as a model of conflict resolution not only in south Asia but also across the globe, while the Northern Ireland agreement has so far stood the test of time, despite competing pulls and pressures. The tenuous nature of the agreement is evident in the after-effects of Brexit in Northern Ireland, where the arrangements are yet to be settled, even though the new so-called Windsor Framework was agreed between London and Brussels in February.

But what exactly is the Good Friday Agreement, why was it signed, and why is it widely hailed as a model of conflict resolution? As many leaders from Britain, Ireland, United States and elsewhere are due to arrive next week in Northern Ireland mark the anniversary, it is instructive to recall the minefields that leaders such as Tony Blair (UK prime minister), Bertie Ahern (Ireland prime minister) and others tiptoed around key issues to reach the agreement in 1998. Bill Clinton, who as the then US president supported the peace talks before the agreement was signed, and President Joe Biden, are also due to in Northern Ireland. A series of events to mark the anniversary has been planned.

The agreement brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles. The region was created in 1921 and remained part of the United Kingdom when the rest of Ireland became an independent country. This resulted in a split in the population between Unionists, who wish to see Northern Ireland stay within the UK, and Nationalists, who want it to become part of the Republic of Ireland (the competing pulls continue today). From the late 1960s, armed groups from both sides – such as the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) – carried out bombings and shootings. British troops were deployed in Northern Ireland and the Troubles lasted almost 30 years, leading to the loss of over 3,500 people.

The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was a political deal signed on April 10, 1998, approved by public votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The agreement is based on the idea of co-operation between communities and provides for a new government with more powers for Northern Ireland, representing both Nationalists and Unionists. A new legislature, called the Northern Ireland Assembly was set up, based in Belfast.

Reaching the agreement was an international effort. Among those closely involved in the tense talks before the agreement was signed were David Trimble and John Hume, leaders of contending political parties who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize jointly, and US senator George Mitchell. It was seen as a huge diplomatic feat and the culmination of days of knife-edge negotiations. As Chris Heaton-Harris, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said at a conference last week, “I also wish to acknowledge the contribution that the United States, Finland, South Africa and Canada have made to the Agreement and to supporting disarmament and reconciliation in Northern Ireland”.

The agreement also deals with issues such as respect for people's rights, whichever part of the community they come from, and commits signatories to Northern Ireland being part of the UK, which can change only through a referendum, if most people in Northern Ireland want it. As part of the agreement, armed groups agreed to dispose of their weapons; people who had been involved in violence were released from prison; and the UK government agreed to aim for scaling back of the British military presence.

A remarkable aspect is that before and after Brexit all sides to the Northern Ireland conflict have been keen to ensure that Brexit arrangements do not jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement. Some parties and elements in Northern Ireland have still not agreed the Windsor Framework, which remains a work in progress, but the very fact that all sides are keen to protect and preserve the agreement is an indication of its enduring success.

Blair and Ahern, who brokered the agreement, have said the peace deal remains an example to the world. “You had leaders who were prepared even at personal political risk to face down the recalcitrant elements in their own parties and move forwards. That's why it's a lesson for peace processes everywhere…Northern Ireland is probably the only example I can think of – in the modern world – of a peace process that really did come to fruition”, says Blair.

Ahern told a BBC documentary ‘Troubles and Peace’ that the legacy of the agreement is “we got peace and we stopped the killing...You have to talk to the extremes. It's not easy for legitimate, democratic, sovereign governments to do that. I went into the mountains in the Basque country to talk to (armed separatist group) ETA, and I went into the mountains in Papua New Guinea, for talks about the Bouganville conflict. It's not always where you want to be, but if you want to resolve something, you have to talk to people who actually control the violence…Now that we've had our day, it's for another generation of politicians to move forwards”.

The agreement’s success essentially lies in its wording: it is seen as a masterclass in constructive ambiguity, allowing all sides to agree to disagree and maintain their opposing goals, albeit through peaceful means. There is still unfinished business in terms to realising the political and other objectives of the agreement, besides the new arrangements envisaged in the Windsor Framework, but the big prize has been enduring peace in the region. - The writer is a senior journalist based in London