When sports boycotts become diplomatic great games

By Dr N. Janardhan & Dr Rikard Jalkebro Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 10:39 PM

In 1995, South African President Nelson Mandela united a divided country with an apolitical tool called ‘sport’.

In an address ahead of the Rugby World Cup in his country, Mandela, dressed in Springbok colours that was loved by the white citizens and loathed by the Black South Africans, said: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does … Sport can create hope, where once there was only despair.” (This and the events that followed are well documented on celluloid in Invectus.)

Fast forward to the present. The Beijing Winter Olympics could have served as a sports diplomacy tool to unite a fractured world.

Instead, led by the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada, among others, opted for a ‘diplomatic boycott’ – wherein athletes will participate, but government officials will not. (India also followed suit, but it cited events associated with the 2020 border clash with China as the reason rather than the objections cited by the US.)

The relationship between politics, sport and diplomacy has had a long and exciting history. Sport plays a significant part in the international relations between states, non-state actors and people worldwide. As a concept, sports diplomacy is a form of soft power used as a political tool to minimise friction between non-friendly countries either by co-organising or participating in sports events in each other’s countries.

Sports diplomacy thus reconceptualises an old practice: the use of sport to realise strategic goals. It is viewed as a soft power tool, with experts linking sport with cultural exchange because of its “universal popularity and homogeneous character”, which encourages people-to-people interaction. It assumes a more political-diplomatic tone when, for example, countries host mega-events, encouraging otherwise bickering political leaders to meet.

On the flip side, sport is also often co-opted undiplomatically to express political ideology – most famously during the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and the two boycotted games in the guise of the Cold War in Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.

The boycotting of the Olympics over time also reflects shifting patterns of geopolitics. Ironically, the last time the US boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games along with dozens of other countries, China was one of them, protesting against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

The latest US boycott is unlikely to achieve much, similar to the failures of past sports boycotts yielding little. In fact, Washington’s current powerplay is in stark contrast to the ‘Ping-Pong diplomacy’ of 1971, which reset US-China ties. Given that sports diplomacy conditioned the normalisation of their diplomatic relations and ensured a run of boycott-free Olympics from the end of the Cold War until now, it is tough to fathom why Washington opted for this approach.

Is this then “the opportunistic use, strategic exploitation” and “abuse of elite sporting events to advance a state’s foreign policy objectives” and fashion “the great power conflict as the great game”?

Without delving into the US rationale, it may be prudent to change tack and use the ongoing controversy to look at some relatable, positive examples of sports diplomacy, some associated with the UAE.

Cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan tops the list. Amid troops from both countries amassed in a tense border standoff in 1987, Pakistan president Mohammed Zia ul-Haq travelled to Jaipur, India, “to see a good game of cricket”, thus partly dousing the tension.

In another instance, when the Indian team toured Pakistan after a long hiatus in 2004, both countries reciprocally relaxed their tough visa rules to enable fans to travel and watch their favourite sport. And, whenever they have refused to tour each other’s countries due to political deadlocks, the UAE has served as a neutral venue.

Despite Seoul and Tokyo bickering over Japan’s World War II crimes and compensation for Korean workers during the Japanese occupation, they choose to compromise and cohost the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

Moreover, rather than promote disagreement, the last Winter Olympics in 2018 encouraged North Korea to send both athletes and an official delegation to South Korea. The two teams marched under the Korean Unification Flag and played as one team in a few disciplines. This camaraderie was dramatic when juxtaposed against North Korea’s boycott of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The story of the positive impact of sports diplomacy is incomplete without reference to the Abraham Accord. In late 2018, not only did an Israeli team participate in a judo competition in the UAE, but the country’s national anthem was also played during the medal ceremony, which obviously served as an important milestone in the lead-up to the 2020 official rapprochement between the two countries.

The bottom line: one ought to remember the three Olympic values — excellence, friendship and respect, which are supposed to substitute international feud with healthy competition. Unfortunately, the spirit of these noble ideals has been ignored in the pursuit of realpolitik, which makes a mockery of sports diplomacy.

Given the churn under way in the geostrategic arena, deepening cooperation rather than adopting a confrontational approach is the need of the hour. Furthermore, unless the US and China build bridges, Beijing will likely pay back with the same coin during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

Dr N. Janardhan, Senior Research Fellow and Dr Rikard Jalkebro, Associate Professor at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Abu Dhabi.