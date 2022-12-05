When football meets luxury fashion at the Fifa World Cup

Fahad Ali, a budding designer from Kozhikode, Kerala, achieved a unique feat - two of his designs were selected to be part of a range of luxury products at the event

By Asmita Aggarwal Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 9:31 PM

As Qatar hosts the Fifa World Cup 2022, the teams haven’t forgotten how important it is to look fashionable even if they are kicking the ball. The interesting aspect is, this year, it includes jerseys made with ocean plastic and recycled polyester making sure each player is doing his bit to protect the environment!

Argentina’s team jerseys are made with 50 per cent ocean plastic waste from Parley for the Oceans, a non-profit environmental organization that was founded in 2012, by Cyrill Gutsch.

While Cameroon’s jerseys are designed by One All Sports, a motorsports clothing manufacturer; Costa Rica's was by New Balance, with 100 per cent recycled polyester and dry technology to keep cool in Qatar. Besides sporting brands ,luxury labels have also jumped on the bandwagon with Carolina Herrera’s delicious t-shirts and pouches paying homage to the tournament and teams. It includes a maroon and white monogram inspired by the Qatar flag to Champion t-shirts. Etro has designed a T-shirt and shopping tote to pay tribute to Qatar’s flag and its beauty with endearing floral patterns.

Watch company Chopard, launched the “Happy Sport” watch in green, a break from greys, to mirror the football field, embellished with its signature diamonds. Magandeep Singh, a football enthusiast and luxury writer, admits the most followed celebrity on instagram is a footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo—481 million, not a designer or politician. How he dresses, his watches, cars and spouse, everything becomes a trend. “Lionel Messi comes second with 361 million followers on Instagram. Footballers as they are mostly European, love dressing up and flaunt the latest fashion off the field, which is why they are known as style mavericks and have a legion of devotees,” he concludes.

The famed fashion house Louis Vuitton has the Fifa World Cup Trophy Travel Case, specially made by artisans in Louis Vuitton’s Asniéres workshop. Proving the synergy between fashion and football -- designed to protect and transport the Fifa World Cup Trophy, 6.1 75 kg of 18-carat gold and malachite, the case is covered in beautiful, lightweight yet hardwearing, laser-engraved monogram titanium, a material previously used in Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

The trunk’s eight corners are protected with cowhide leather, and the lock and six clasps are made in ruthenium. The case was unveiled when the trophy was presented at the opening match and once again at the final of this year’s tournament. For the 22nd edition of the game, LV also has black Taurillon leather with the Damier motif, travel cases like Keepall 50, City Keepall bags and the Discovery backpack, which come armed with central compartments and inner pockets, as well as adjustable straps and black metallic hardware. The Keepall 50 has five protective bottom studs shaped like football cleats and LV embossed in white on a leather tag resembling a soccer league badge.

On the other hand, as the football fever rages, Gucci’s former Creative Director Alessandro Michele invited Palace Skateboards and co-founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis to create an interesting mix as a legendary Italian luxury house and a London streetwear brand collaborate. It offers Palace’s staples soccer tees in three styles retailed online through “Gucci Vault,” a concept store launched last year.

Fashion and football are not strange bedfellows. the Liverpool superstar Mo Salah graced the cover of GQ this year and Arsenal’s Héctor Bellerín walked the runway for Louis Vuitton in 2019. “I’d been asked before, but I didn't think it was the right time then and when I got the news that Virgil wanted me to walk for his Louis Vuitton show it was a no-brainer,” the 24-year-old Hector told Vogue post-show. “I was on holiday, but I needed to go regardless. I’m very happy, it felt really good.”

Catching on the fever is also Maï Jarach, the 19-year-old fashion designer converting old football shirts into corsets, and she is ready for retail too. Based in the suburbs of Paris, she collects used football kits from second-hand shops, Les Lilas football club, and upcycles them. Maï was approached by Youssouf Fofana, the artistic director of Maison Château Rouge (MCR), and now sells her work at their new store in Boulevard Barbès just in time for the World Cup.

Fendi is not far behind and has inked a partnership with AS Roma Football Team for the upcoming 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Italian League Football Seasons, creating the official wardrobe for the Roman team. “This unprecedented partnership between Fendi and AS Roma Football Team originated from common values and origins we share, celebrating the city of Rome and two firms that were founded here, one shortly after the other, Fendi in 1925 and AS Roma in 1927,” affirms Serge Brunschwig Chairman and CEO of Fendi.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Accessories and Menswear has designed formal and casual looks in dark blue, symbolic of elegance and sophistication together with the iconic colors of the Roma football team, yellow and dark red with luxurious Italian fabrics. “The idea within this collaboration is to reinterpret Fendi’s and AS Roma’s codes and values creating a meeting point between the sports and fashion world through a common denominator, Roman roots and a strong link to the eternal city,” adds Silvia.

Fahad Ali, a budding designer from Kozhikode, Kerala, achieved a unique feat - two of his designs were selected to be part of a range of luxury products for the Fifa World Cup. He had taken part in a competition by the Museum of Islamic Art, Qatar and the Blue Saloon, the official FIFA product licensee asking people to design for their products. Fahad’s designs of a foldable bag and candles were honoured and he received a prize of 10,000 Qatar Riyals.

“Football has lent fashion some aggression. The obsession with football and fashion is forever. I can’t explain the sheer pain I experienced a few years back when I had to let go of my Maradona 10 Jersey. It was a gift from my dad in the early 90s,” says Mani Shanker Singh of the menswear label Son of a noble (SNOB). The high energy palette, badges, flag colours, appliques, typography, numbers, panneling, cut and sew, knee-length socks, and stripes bring with it a lot of sportswear influences, that are reinterpreted and mashed up into ‘sport-inspired clothing’. This trend was started by fans of footballers and picked up by designers all over the world. Today it is seamless and flows across streetwear and hip-hop in an organic manner.

- The writer is a fashion journalist based in Delhi