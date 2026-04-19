What early learning should really look like in the age of AI

A five-year-old doesn’t need to “learn AI.”

But they do need to learn how the world around them thinks.

And today, the world thinks in algorithms.

That reality often makes parents uneasy. Understandably so. Early childhood is meant to be about play, imagination, relationships, and discovery. The idea of artificial intelligence entering that space can feel premature, even intrusive.

But AI is no longer a future concept waiting politely outside the classroom door. It already shapes how children access information, how decisions are made around them, and how their future careers will exist. The real question, then, is not whether AI belongs in early education — but how it is introduced, and whether we do so with care, intention, and a deep respect for childhood itself.

Early AI education isn’t about technology. It’s about thinking.

Teaching AI to young children does not mean screens, coding platforms, or complex tools. In fact, when done well, it often involves no devices at all.

At this age, AI education is really about foundational thinking: curiosity, pattern recognition, problem-solving, cause and effect, and understanding that technology is created and guided by humans. It’s about helping children realise that machines follow instructions, make choices based on rules, and reflect the values of the people who design them.

Shielding children from these ideas doesn’t protect them. It leaves them unprepared.

When introduced thoughtfully, early AI awareness strengthens cognitive development rather than accelerating it unnaturally. It sits comfortably alongside play, storytelling, collaboration, and imagination, not in competition with them.

Screen time and learning time are not the same thing

One of the biggest concerns parents raise is screen time. And they’re right to do so.

Research from global health and education bodies consistently shows that young children learn best through physical interaction, conversation, exploration, and play. Excessive passive screen exposure in early childhood has been linked to reduced attention spans and lower levels of social engagement.

But learning about AI does not require children to be parked in front of devices.

In responsible early-years classrooms, AI concepts are rarely screen-led. Instead, they appear through storytelling, role-play, sequencing activities, guided discussion, and collaborative problem-solving. A conversation about why a navigation app chooses one route over another, or how a digital assistant answers questions, can happen without a screen being switched on.

The difference is intent.

Learning time is purposeful, guided, and grounded in child development. Screen time, when unstructured or excessive, can limit creativity and attention. In the early years, less screen time isn’t anti-technology, it’s pro-learning.

What leading education systems are doing differently

Around the world, education systems are converging on a shared understanding: early AI literacy is about awareness, not technical mastery.

In Finland, digital and AI literacy are introduced through play-based learning that encourages children to question information, recognise patterns, and think critically about content. The focus is not on tools, but on thinking, an approach credited with building long-term resilience to misinformation.

Singapore prioritises computational thinking over technology itself. Young learners engage in sequencing, logic games, and collaborative problem-solving that later underpin understanding of algorithms and automation, without introducing screens early or unnecessarily.

China has taken a system-wide approach, ensuring that foundational AI awareness begins early. For younger children, this centres on recognising patterns and understanding that machines follow instructions, rather than interacting with advanced systems.

Closer to home, the UAE has taken a bold and ambitious stance by integrating AI education from kindergarten through Grade 12. In early-years settings, this translates into inquiry-led learning, storytelling, and guided exploration, not device-heavy instruction. The fact that a significant majority of teachers in the region already use AI in lesson planning highlights an important truth: teacher readiness matters more than technology availability.

Across these systems, the message is clear. Effective early AI education is developmental, values-led, and woven naturally into existing learning experiences.

AI literacy with meaning, not novelty

True AI literacy goes beyond trends and tools. The presence of technology alone does not equal educational value.

For young learners, AI education should help them understand choice, consequence, and fairness. It should reinforce the idea that technology reflects human decisions and that humans remain accountable for how it is used.

Teachers play a central role here. Early-years educators are not teaching children how to use AI. They are guiding them to ask better questions, to stay curious, and to recognise that not all information is equal.

At this stage, AI literacy blends seamlessly with emotional intelligence, communication, collaboration, and ethical awareness. Screens aren’t the enemy. Passive thinking is.

Parents as partners, not spectators

Parental partnership is essential. Families should feel confident asking schools how technology is used, how screen time is managed, and how learning outcomes are measured. Transparency builds trust and ensures alignment between school and home.

At home, AI awareness doesn’t require more devices. Simple conversations about how technology works, why recommendations appear, or how instructions guide outcomes help children connect learning to real life. Just as important is modelling healthy digital habits and protecting time for play, creativity, and human connection.

Protecting childhood while preparing for the future

Education has always been about preparation but never at the cost of childhood.

Introducing AI concepts in the early years should feel natural, balanced, and deeply human. When done well, it doesn’t replace play or imagination. It strengthens them.

Technology will continue to evolve at speed. The foundations children build today, curiosity, critical thinking, ethical awareness, and confidence will determine how responsibly they engage with that future.

Childhood doesn’t need to be protected from the future.

It needs to be prepared for it, gently, thoughtfully, and with humanity at the centre.

The writer is Founding Principal & CEO, GEMS School of Research and Innovation.