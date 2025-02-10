UAE: How inclusivity, bonus benefits, support make employees feel valued

As Senior Director of Human Resources at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), I’ve witnessed firsthand how a commitment to inclusivity and diversity shapes the culture of an organisation and drives its overall success. Inclusivity is not merely a target; it is a core value that permeates our daily operations and decision-making.

I recall one instance that truly reflects this. As we were in the final stages of hiring for a senior role, our top candidate was an exceptional woman who was open with us about her pregnancy and the fact that she would need maternity leave within a couple of months of joining. For many organisations, this might have been a deterrent, but for us, it was an opportunity to affirm our values.

We hired her without hesitation, fully supporting her upcoming maternity leave and ensuring she had a smooth transition both into her new role and into motherhood. It’s experiences like these that underscore the importance of cultivating a culture where women know they are valued for their talent and contributions and not limited by their circumstances. Her journey has been inspiring not only to other women in our organisation but also to our entire team, reinforcing the belief that equity means making space for all aspects of life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The journey towards inclusivity needs to be thoughtful and holistic, addressing every aspect of the employee experience. The approach focuses on gender equity, emphasising fairness and justice rather than achieving equal numbers. It’s not about quotas or numerical targets but ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender or background, has access to the opportunities, resources, and support needed for their specific situations. By prioritising equity, we aim to create conditions where similar outcomes are possible for all, fostering a work environment where everyone feels valued and capable of contributing meaningfully.

Mira Zakharia

In the organisation, the language we use is deliberate. When assessing our team, we focus on capability, performance, and potential — each term used in its appropriate context. Capability reflects skills and competencies, performance pertains to the current execution of tasks, and potential concerns future growth and development. This approach ensures transparency in our decisions, allowing us to foster a culture where talent thrives.

Employee Value Proposition (EVP) is about more than compensation; it encompasses contractual, experiential, and emotional aspects to create a meaningful and engaging work environment. It’s not just about formal agreements or day-to-day tasks but also building emotional connections that reinforce a sense of belonging.

Experiential EVP is about enriching the employee journey with opportunities for learning, career development, and growth. We work to create a flexible environment that supports well-being, offering policies that accommodate work-life balance, such as remote work options and wellness programmes.

In terms of compensation, we prioritise equitable practices. Pay-for-performance initiatives, generous parental leave, and family support reflect an ongoing commitment to fairness. It’s about providing the right support for each person’s unique circumstances, rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.

Inclusivity extends beyond policies. We embed diversity in the everyday experiences of our teams, from marking important milestones to fostering opportunities for leadership development and networking. For example, we celebrate employees’ personal milestones, such as birthdays, becoming a parent, earning a degree or sporting achievements, through personalised messages, flowers, cards and recognition during team meetings.