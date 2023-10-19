The unjust rules of engagement

We must discourage the rise in collateral damage. It is not acceptable to perpetuate more deaths and destruction in Gaza

The daughter of Palestinian woman Raghda Abu Marasa, who fled to the southern part of the enclave after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, rides in a car with her family members as they return to their home in Gaza City, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. Abu Marasa said they decided to return to their home as they found no safe place to stay at in southern Gaza. — Reuters

by Abdulla Mohamed Al-Riyami Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

This report aims to explore a wide range of contemporary matters. Acknowledging a problem is the first step. In times of heightened emotions, presenting the truth is imperative. The media is responsible for dispelling distorted narratives and exposing fake news. However, that is not the case today.

These questions are adequately answered using an unconventional analysis logic of political realism, the contrast of idealism or liberalism.

* What is the distinction between insurgents and civilians? Are children, women, and older people considered terrorists? If not, are they liable for terrorism? To answer the first question, we need to understand that an insurgent is an individual or group that opposes or seeks to overthrow an established authority or government through acts of rebellion, resistance, or armed conflict. A civilian is a person who is not a member of the military or police force and is not involved in any armed or hostile activities.

* Am I or am I not allowed to disagree with the course of action of the Israeli government? Answering this question can be a little bit tricky. Unless, of course, we dehumanise people by labelling them as animals. If I commit genocide and kill rats, unless you have a soft spot for rats or if you are a rat, you will not deem what I am doing as a horrendous act.

* How accurate is the media information we receive on the crisis? Understanding is the answer to this question. The media industry is profit-based; therefore, genuine content that doesn't make money will always be replaced by content that does, even if the content is irrelevant. In today's crisis, Google engineers and biased academics or thought leaders will judge accurate information and genuine reporting being disseminated. Therefore, information thought to be pro-Palestinian will be buried or adjusted unless it contains the narrative of Israel being the underdog in the crisis. If you are concerned that my argument is biased, you can research and find out yourself.

In conclusion, we must discourage the rise in collateral damage. It is not acceptable to perpetuate more deaths and destruction in Gaza. In this context, it is unacceptable to see the number of casualties increasing, and collateral damages must be condemned strongly.

Whether it is a wrong or right war, a just war, or just a war, targeting unarmed civilians is unacceptable.

