The UAE is committed to the written word

Sharjah takes centrestage at London Book Fair

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 11:09 PM

It is fitting that the spotlight at the ongoing London Book Fair (LBF), which opened on Monday and will run until this Thursday, is on Sharjah. The third-largest Emirate in the UAE, takes centrestage as LBF’s Market Focus, with a planned series of cultural events to celebrate Emirati writers and books and a professional programme to build lasting connections between literature and publishing professionals in the UK and UAE.

The goal of Market Focus since 2004 has been to bring words together across borders by discovering and learning from other cultures and how they write their stories. The initiative has helped create both commercial and cultural partnerships around the world.

LBF’s partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and the British Council this year, showcases cultural initiatives like projects by Al Qasimi Publications, the Department of Culture in Sharjah, UAE Board on Books for Young People, Kalimat Group and Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre of Gulf Studies. In the lead-up to the Market Focus, the British Council focussed on supporting the development of creative sectors, especially translation and cultural exchange.

Today, as part of the Market Focus Author of the Day, Emirati poet Afra Atiq would be in conversation with Joelle Taylor at the PEN Literary Salon, and Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, would interact with David Taylor, MD of Lightning Source UK, to discuss the future of book supply.

Sharjah’s Market Focus pavilion was inaugurated on Tuesday and is coordinated by the SBA, with the writers and seminar programme featuring Omar Ghobash, Abdulaziz Almusallam, Mohammad Al Murr, Khalid Albudoor and Dubai Abulhoul, among others. The pavilion would also highlight SBA’s flagship initiative, Sharjah Publishing City, the world’s first publishing and printing free zone. It’s noteworthy that in 2021 SBA welcomed 1.69 million people to its fairs and festivals, focusing on 1.3 million books, 1,632 publishers, and 83 countries.

It’s not just Sharjah, but UAE’s overall commitment to the written word that is commendable. 2016 was declared the “Year of Reading” by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to cultivate a culture of reading in the country, and the year witnessed the launch of a 10-year national plan for reading to enhance the literacy skills of the people and encourage them to make reading a habit and a lifestyle by the year 2026.

The participation by the UAE at the LBF is another step in the national literacy framework to produce a reading generation and establish the UAE as the world’s capital for culture, reading and knowledge content.