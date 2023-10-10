The pursuit of happiness: Cracking the happiness code

By redefining our goals and focusing on inner well-being, we can break free from the hedonic treadmill and discover a deeper, more enduring happiness within ourselves and our communities.

In the relentless pursuit of happiness, humans are wired to constantly seek pleasure and avoid pain. We strive for that promotion, that dream car, or the perfect partner, believing that these accomplishments will bring us lasting joy. But as we climb the ladder of success and attain our desires, a curious phenomenon often occurs: we adapt to our newfound bliss. This phenomenon, known as hedonic adaptation, raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of happiness and the paths we choose to traverse in its pursuit.

The reason I wrote this article is because I went down this path in my own personal journey, asking myself, what will make me happy? Money, a title, a house? As I achieved some small form of it, I would quickly get bored and aim for the next target and slowly realize there must be something else. I wanted to understand the drive behind it all, which led me to the topic of hedonic adaptation and how to overcome it.

Understanding hedonic adaptation

Hedonic adaptation, or the "hedonic treadmill," refers to our remarkable ability to return to a relatively stable level of happiness after experiencing significant life changes, both positive and negative. To put it simply, we get used to the good and bad things in life, and their initial impact on our well-being gradually fades away. This adaptation is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it helps us bounce back from adversity; on the other, it can diminish the pleasure we derive from positive events.

Physiologically, dopamine is a key neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in the brain's reward and pleasure systems. When we experience something pleasurable or rewarding, such as achieving a goal or acquiring a desired object, our brain releases dopamine. This dopamine release is responsible for the initial feelings of happiness and satisfaction associated with these experiences .

However, as we repeatedly experience the same pleasurable stimulus or achieve similar goals, the brain adapts to these situations. This adaptation involves a reduction in the release of dopamine in response to the same stimuli. In essence, the brain becomes less responsive to these once-rewarding experiences much like when a drug addict or alcoholic develops a “tolerance”.

Imagine buying that shiny new car you've always dreamed of. The first few weeks are euphoric – the smell of fresh leather, the purr of the engine, and the envious glances from onlookers. But over time, these once-exhilarating sensations lose their sparkle, and the car becomes just another mode of transportation. You adapt to the luxury, and what was once extraordinary becomes ordinary.

The paradox of more

Our society often glorifies the pursuit of material wealth and endless consumption as the key to happiness. We believe that accumulating more possessions or achieving higher status will provide lasting contentment. Yet, hedonic adaptation reminds us that the joy derived from such endeavors tends to be fleeting.

Research conducted by psychologists Brickman and Campbell in the 1970s, often cited as the "hedonic treadmill" study, revealed that lottery winners and paraplegics both experienced temporary spikes in happiness or misery but eventually returned to their pre-win or pre-injury levels of well-being. This suggests that external circumstances have only a limited influence on our long-term happiness.

Chasing the next high

In our quest for happiness, we often find ourselves on a hedonic treadmill, chasing one thrill after another. We believe that the next achievement or acquisition will finally bring us lasting joy. This constant pursuit can lead to a paradox: the more we chase happiness, the more elusive it becomes.

Psychologist Daniel Gilbert, in his book "Stumbling on Happiness," argues that our ability to predict what will make us happy is often flawed . We overestimate the impact of future events and fail to recognize the power of adaptation. This cognitive bias drives us to continue the chase, believing that true happiness is just around the corner.

Embracing the power of adaptation

Understanding hedonic adaptation does not mean abandoning our pursuit of happiness. Instead, it encourages us to adopt a more mindful approach. Rather than constantly seeking external sources of pleasure, we can focus on inner well-being and personal growth. This shift in perspective can help us break free from the cycle of adaptation and find greater satisfaction in the present moment.

As the late Kobe Bryant said, “[the] mindset isn't about seeking a result -- it's more about the process of getting to that result…It’s not about the honors and the accolades. It’s about the journey and the process.” This famous mantra reminds us that true fulfilment often lies not in the destination but in the journey itself. It's a call to find happiness in the daily grind, in the small victories, and in the ongoing pursuit of excellence—a profound lesson in discovering lasting joy within.

Cultivating gratitude, practicing mindfulness, and nurturing meaningful relationships are ways to counteract the effects of hedonic adaptation. When we appreciate the small joys in life, connect with others on a deeper level, and savor the present, we can enhance our overall sense of happiness and well-being.

The enigma of hedonic adaptation challenges our conventional notions of happiness. It reminds us that the pursuit of external achievements and material wealth may not be the path to enduring contentment. Instead, it beckons us to explore the potential within ourselves for happiness, growth, and fulfilment.

In a world that often measures success by external standards, understanding and embracing the power of adaptation can open the door to richer and more meaningful conversations about what truly matters in our lives. By redefining our goals and focusing on inner well-being, we can break free from the hedonic treadmill and discover a deeper, more enduring happiness within ourselves and our communities.

I am still on this path for sustained happiness and the struggle is real, but somehow I feel better about the bumps and bruises along the way. Maybe that's just it, I am starting to like the journey.