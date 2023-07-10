The future of the Internet

The future of the Internet is still uncertain. Still, Web 3.0 and cryptocurrencies are two technologies worth watching because they can profoundly change how we interact with the web.

By Abdulla Alriyami Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM

The first generation of the web is known as Web 1.0, where users can only read content created by others.

Web 2.0 emerged in the early 2000s as a more interactive web. Users could now create and share content. Hence social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter became popular.

Web 3.0, still in its early stages of development, is a vision of the future web that is more decentralised, open, and user-controlled.

Web 3.0 is built on blockchain technology, allowing for secure and transparent data sharing.

Many of my peers, friends, and colleagues asked me about notable differences between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

The following are some differences I came across:

Decentralisation: Web 3.0 is built on decentralised platforms, meaning no single entity controls the data or content, qualifying for more security and resistance to censorship.

Openness: Web 3.0 is based on open standards, meaning anyone can build on it to develop additional accessibility and inclusion.

User control: Web 3.0 gives users more control over their data and content users can own and decide how it is used.

Therefore, Web 3.0 can revolutionise how we interact with the web in several ways.

For example, Web 3.0 could make the Internet more democratic by giving users more control over their data and content, leading to a more equitable and inclusive Internet. Another example is that Web 3.0 is built on blockchain technology, a secure and transparent way to store data, steering the Internet to being more resistant to hacking and fraud. Finally, Web 3.0 could make the Internet more efficient by decentralising how data is stored and processed, driving faster and cheaper Internet speeds.

As Web 3.0 develops, digital currencies become even more important. For instance, they could become the default medium of exchange for transactions on the decentralised web and be used to power new and innovative applications.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are essential in developing Web 3.0. These currencies are used to pay for goods and services on decentralised platforms, and they also allow users to store and transfer value securely and transparently.

Cryptocurrencies are driving innovation and applications on Web 3.0. Here are the three among several ways:

Decentralisation: Cryptocurrencies are decentralised, meaning that any single entity does not control them, Which is ideal for applications that require trust and transparency, such as financial transactions and voting.

Immutability: Cryptocurrencies are immutable, meaning their records cannot be changed or deleted, making them flawless for storing data that needs to be tamper-proof, such as property titles and medical records.

Transparency: Cryptocurrencies are transparent, meaning their transactions are publicly viewable for applications requiring accountability, such as supply chain management and voting.

In Summary, as Web 3.0 develops, cryptocurrencies will likely play an even more important role. Web 3.0 is still in its early stages of development. Web 3.0 and cryptocurrencies are two of the most exciting technologies to emerge in recent years. They have the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with the web and the way we store and transfer value. Together, Web 3.0 and cryptocurrencies can potentially create a more democratic and equitable Internet. They could allow users to own their data and content and make it easier for people to access financial services.

