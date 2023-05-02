The chips are down in Europe which must cut red-tape

European countries will have to cut red tape and implement realistic and tangible policies to attract and build foundries to produce semiconductors

By Jon Van Housen and Mariella Radaelli Published: Tue 2 May 2023

They’re in almost everything we use today – semiconductors, more commonly known as computer chips. Wonders of science, they are so ubiquitous they not only help power today’s devices but also affect vast swathes of the economy and workforce. Without enough computer chips, or the needed type, parts of modern society could grind to a halt.

That was demonstrated during supply shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the centres of economic power in the world – the US, Europe and China – are in a race to build more facilities as computer chips are becoming a new weaponized commodity in global influence.

Europe announced ambitious plans during the pandemic, but those have faltered in the face of armed conflict on the continent, energy supply frailty and soaring inflation.

Countries on the continent will have to truly cut red tape and implement realistic and tangible policies to attract and build foundries to produce the precious components or risk remaining an economic hostage of other regions.

Last week EU officials hailed passage of the 43 billion euro Chips Act as a “milestone”, but experts warn that this is only a starting point and Europe is already behind major competitors.

The goal is to reverse decades of decline in Europe’s share of the global semiconductor value chain. The new EU legislation is designed to push that share from 9 percent today to 20 percent by 2030.

While a step in the right direction, no doubt, the plan only exists on paper. What’s needed is groundbreaking for buildings that will one day soon host the delicate machinery needed to make chips whose workings are measured in nanometers.

Other regions are already at the building blueprint or construction stage. The US adopted a $52 billion program last summer and already has tangible projects in the works including an Intel complex in Ohio and one in Arizona by Taiwan’s TSMC. The global leader, TSMC has also committed to a factory in Japan.

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has announced plans to invest $7.5 billion for a new production line in Tianjin. For more run-of-the-mill chips such as those used in auto manufacturing, mainland China already has about 27 percent of global production capacity. Taiwan produces over 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors and over 90 percent of the most advanced ones. The sector generates 15 percent of Taiwan’s GDP.

By 2030, the automotive industry will be the third-largest user of computer chips after only mobile communications and data processing, according to a study by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Chinese semiconductor firms are investing in 90nm or larger chips that cars need, while funding for new plants – known as fabs or foundries – in Europe and the US are focused on 7nm or smaller components.

But it is just those larger node chips that Germany’s automotive sector desperately needs. The VDA says that unless quick action is taken, semiconductor shortages will lead to a 20 percent drop in global auto production by 2026. The findings also show chip shortages led to a global decline in auto production of 9 percent in 2021.

VDA President Hildegard Müller says Europe must invest now in the production of automotive-related chips and ramp up production. “Only then will the German and European automotive industry will be able to continue its leading role worldwide, secure prosperity and further promote climate-neutral mobility,” she said.

Following supply chain problems cause by the pandemic, the EU retooled its chips strategy, drafting a multibillion-euro plan and landing a commitment from US tech giant Intel to build a 17 billion euro “mega-fab” in Magdeburg, Germany.

But following that announcement, the world again changed. Armed conflict began in Europe, energy prices spiked, general inflation rose and a recession loomed. Some of the cornerstone projects in the EU chips strategy were cast into doubt.

Intel’s massive fab is apparently not entirely a done deal after all. Multiple reports say the high-tech firm is pressuring the German government for larger subsidies to offset rising energy and material costs.

Last week a government delegation from the German state of Sachsen-Anhalt, where Intel plans to build its factory, was preparing to meet Intel executives to discuss the size the subsidy package.

The company told the press that disruptions in the global economy have resulted in increased costs in construction materials and energy, so it is in discussions with the German government to address that “cost gap”.

But whether all of this is too little too late remains to be seen. For the short term the EU will continue to be vulnerable as it relies on chips mostly designed in the US and made in Asia.

The new Chips Act hammered out last week seeks to finance research and development in mega-fabs. European Parliament member Dan Nica from Romania said the new legislation creates a favorable environment for investment and fast-track approval processes, emphasizing there will be rapid permitting processes, a clear framework for state aid and also support for SMEs.

Yet with vast studies and approvals needed to build any large facility in Western Europe, what rapid actually means is a big question. One local pundit said the EU just stumbled across the start line in a chips race with competitors who are trained, well-prepared and already underway.

Jon Van Housen and Mariella Radaelli are international veteran journalists based in Italy