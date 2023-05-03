The Beeb: Why the public service broadcaster remains in the news

The BBC now competes not only with television and radio broadcasters, but also with online providers, often based overseas and funded by private capital

A screen inside BBC headquarters broadcasts a statement by Richard Sharp following his resignation, in London. — Reuters

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 12:00 AM

The BBC has been making as much news as reporting it. Scan headlines in the British news media in recent days and weeks, and you see the iconic public service broadcaster figuring widely for all the right and wrong reasons, reflecting its centrality to British public life. It is unique in this age dominated by commercial media conglomerates and streaming services: established by a Royal Charter, its mission is “to act in the public interest, serving all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain”.

How it faces the many digital and other challenges while striving to deliver its public-service mission is of much interest. Largely funded by an annual licence fee of £159 per household (the fee gave the BBC £3.8 billion of its £5.3 billion income in 2021–22), the fee is expected to allow the BBC's UK services “to remain free of advertisements and independent of shareholder and political interest”.

But some of that claim remains on paper, as events of the last week showed. Richard Sharp, a Tory donor and BBC chairman since February 2021, resigned after a report concluded that he breached the rules on public appointments by failing to declare his connection to a secret £800,000 loan made to Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the time of his appointment. This is another instance in British public discourse that would hardly cause a ripple in other locations, but dominated headlines for months.

An investigation by the UK commissioner of public appointments concluded that Sharp had broken rules by failing to declare his link to Johnson’s loan, creating a “potential perceived conflict of interest”. Johnson at the time was reportedly facing financial difficulties, when Sharp introduced an acquaintance, Sam Blyth, to cabinet secretary Simon Case, so they could discuss the potential loan. But Sharp insists he took no further role and there is no evidence “to say I played any part whatsoever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former prime minister”. He said while resigning that he did not realise he had to declare the introduction during the recruitment process for the BBC job, saying: “I have always maintained the breach was inadvertent.”

The investigation found that Johnson, as the prime minister, had personally approved Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman, while those in charge of the supposedly independent recruitment process for the job had been informed that Sharp was the only candidate whom the government would support.

Sharp’s resignation also highlighted how closely networked the British establishment is. Besides the links between Sharp and Johnson, it is also known that Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister, once worked with Sharp at Goldman Sachs (Sharp was Sunak’s boss there). Besides,

Sharp has donated funds to the ruling Conservative party, and raised hackles inside and outside the BBC by claiming in December that the broadcaster has a liberal or left-wing bias. Sunak is now under pressure to stop appointing Conservatives to key positions at the BBC, while veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby wants the BBC chairman to be appointed by a cross-party public commission to make the final recommendation.

Sharp’s resignation story was another example of the ways in which BBC journalists cover issues related to their own office: robustly, just like any other news story, subjecting top executives to the same level of scrutiny like any other politician or individual in the news.

Also making the headlines was a reality-check on the BBC’s future by the cross-party Public Accounts Committee of the House of Commons. One of the influential committees of parliament, its mandate is to examine the value-for-money of government projects, programmes and service delivery.

Its latest report concluded that the BBC is “stuck in TV and radio era without resources to compete in global market or on content”, left to compete for global audiences with companies that are fully digital and have no public service remit. The BBC’s digitisation is linked to the government’s stalled broadband rollout across the United Kingdom, the committee said, adding that the BBC’s ability to recruit and retain digital staff as a world class broadcaster is also in question.

Meg Hillier, committee chair, said: “The BBC has a careful and difficult balance to strike here - it has committed to an internet only future by the 2030s but knows it is essential that there are ways for people, especially children and others who cannot or do not easily access the internet, to access its services. Licence fee payers must be able to keep our options open. The BBC is being held back in a yesteryear of TV and radio by uncertainty over funding and regulation, and by the DCMS Department’s constant delays and down-scaling of national fast broadband rollout plans. The BBC fulfils an essential public service function - it must have the planning, resources and wider infrastructure support to do so.”

The global mediascape has been changing rapidly, upscaling almost daily, posing major challenges for public service broadcasters such as the BBC. The committee noted that for a number of years, the BBC has sought to complement its traditional television and radio broadcasting through developing its digital services: It launched its homepage in 1997, iPlayer in 2007, and now offers an array of apps and websites. The BBC now competes not only with television and radio broadcasters, but also with online providers, often based overseas and funded by private capital. In September 2020, its Value for All strategy was launched, which included extracting “more value from online”. In October 2020, it commenced a strategic technology review to determine its requirements for the following five years and beyond. Following this, in May 2022 it announced that it would be taking a new ‘digital-first’ approach.

But, as the committee pointed out, the BBC has not yet started planning for a future where radio and television are only accessed through the internet; its approach to how it will develop

personalised services for audiences is also not yet well developed. The committee recommended that the BBC should develop a detailed plan including scenarios for how it could switch to an internet-only future, working with government, audience representatives and wider stakeholders, to ensure that no one is left behind.

As one of the top elements of Britain’s soft power abroad, how the BBC adapts to the rapidly advancing media environment will not only affect its global standing and reputation, but will also influence how Britain is viewed abroad at a time when the country is recasting its international role in the post-Brexit era. - The writer is a senior journalist based in London