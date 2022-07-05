Set your own standards, stop comparing yourself with others

Don’t get offended that you are not everyone’s favourite fruit. After all, we can’t be the apple of everyone’s eyes

By Shilpa Bhasin Mehra Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 10:24 PM

The idiom comparing apples to oranges means two contrasting things cannot be compared against each other. You cannot compare ballet to jazz, it’s like trying to compare apples to oranges. My mom and my mother-in-law are just apples and oranges. They should not be left alone in the same room for too long!

My situation and circumstances are different from yours, so my response and way of thinking and operating are different too. Have you heard people telling you where to dine, shop and holiday? You simply nod and say things like “oh ok, how nice”, while thinking things couldn’t be more bizarre if you followed the unsolicited advice.

I know my situation better than you. That’s stating the obvious. You may be close to Google in knowing loads of things, be it on beauty, health, fitness, finances, recipes or housekeeping. But my taste and finances are very different from yours. You like monochromes and I may like pastels.

I eat many grains (that I am well tolerant to) and you advocate gluten-free. You could be vegan or not, I seriously don’t care. Such people feel they have it all sorted out and are qualified (in their own minds) to tell you what to eat and what colour to paint your walls and nails.

There is a valuable lesson here. You have to compare things that are alike. As people, we compare ourselves to others all the time. An apple and an orange are both fruit, but they are very different. One is hard and crunchy, the other is juicy and soft. You may be an apple, but if you are comparing yourself to an orange, you are not making the right comparison.

We know the idiom so well, but we still do this all the time. We compare ourselves to someone we read about but don’t know. We compare ourselves to a photo in a fashion magazine. And we compare ourselves to people we know (but do we really know their whole story?). And still more, we compare ourselves to the stories we see on Social Media (photoshopped and almost unreal).

We should stop trying to be like a different fruit and just be the best we can be. Learn about our strengths and talents and use these. We can capitalize on what we are good at. At the same time, we should know our limits: what we can and can’t do, so we can use our energy and time wisely. This involves setting boundaries and learning to say no. When we realize we are not all the same, we can stop competing and instead focus on making ourselves better.

We will never be the fruit of everyone’s choice. Some people like apples while some like strawberries and that’s fine. Find people who like you as you are, with your unique talents and capabilities, and be there for them. Don’t get offended that you are not everyone’s favourite fruit. After all, we can’t be the apple of everyone’s eyes.

We need to respect each other, as well as our boundaries. We have to stop telling others what they should wear, eat, drink or how they should live. A phenomenon that was become even more prevalent after Covid hit us, is the amount of advice we get on just about everything.

The premise behind the advice is the concern for us. We all have our means and it is wise to live within our means. Some may buy or do things just out of their whim and fancy. Whereas others have to watch what they spend on.

Sensible people don’t give unsolicited advice and if they do happen to, it is in most general terms, so that it seems applicable across the board. Like when the weather gets hot, one likes cooler places, but one doesn’t have to suggest Switzerland. A small studio is home to a young couple, and so is a sprawling property for another. You can get a coffee at a petrol station as well as at the Ritz. Different things suit different people because their situation in life is different. We need to remember the idiom of apples and oranges. We all are beautifully different and that’s our USP.

“You have your way. I have my way. As for the right way, the correct way, and the only way, it does not exist.” Perfectly summed up by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.

Shilpa Bhasin Mehra is a legal consultant based in Dubai