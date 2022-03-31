Safeguarding our present is the only means to securing the future

Resolve to protect its people, combined with its determination to fight terror, means that the UAE is poised to be a truly global leader

KT Photo/Shihab

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 12:22 AM

Today, the UAE is considered one of the safest places in the world — to a point where thousands of families from across the world make it their home in hope of a better quality of life. At a time when violence has become reality of contemporary life, the country’s ability to offer an environment of peace and harmony is truly remarkable. Even when Houthi attacks briefly threatened to disrupt peace, our security forces were at the forefront of ensuring that the plans do not see fruition.

The resolve to protect its people, combined with its determination to fight terror, means that the UAE is poised to be a truly global leader.

One of the main reasons for that is the fact that political agendas do not drive its positions on terrorism, a fact that was recently stated in no uncertain terms by Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. While addressing the recent Houthi attacks, Sheikh Saif also made an important point that terrorism does not impact the UAE alone, but “targets success and humanity”. As a country, the UAE has always stood for progressive values where economic prosperity can be married with social good.

“To safeguard our societies, the international community must not deal with nations who deal with terrorism through a political agenda,” he said at the concluding session of the World Government Summit, adding that the UAE intercepted close to 94 per cent of the rockets launched by the Houthis.

The recent Houthi attempts claimed three victims in Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Saif also paid tribute to them, saying the inhumane and unethical terrorist attacks targeted civilian areas in the UAE using ballistic missiles and drones. “These were the sons of the UAE,” he stated, adding that outstanding leadership, positive approach and integrated vision would aid the country’s effort to counter terrorism.

Sheikh Saif’s statement is an important reminder of the UAE’s resilience when it comes to war against terrorism. It also serves to reinforce the fact that the country will continue to pursue its goals, having its gaze fixed at a progressive future and will not allow any force to come in the way of its growth. The unity of vision and the resolve to keep the order will lead us to that future we collectively dream about.