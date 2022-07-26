Political angst in Italy as masks and gloves are off in Europe

Draghi’s fall from power in Italy has renewed concerns about populist and right-wing forces in Europe as a whole

Photo: AFP

By Jon Van Housen and Mariella Radaelli Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:44 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 11:45 PM

In periods of crisis, digital technologies provide a lifeline that keeps people, communities, and businesses functioning. From the Covid-19 pandemic to violent conflicts and natural disasters, being connected has allowed us to continue working, learning, and communicating.

How policymakers have responded to these emergencies has played a large part. In particular, as new paper by the World Bank Group’s Development Committee shows, more agile regulation has accelerated digitalization and unleashed innovation. In today’s global context of several overlapping crises, this needs to become the norm. Secure and resilient internet infrastructure is a fundamental necessity.

During the pandemic, as more and more of our lives went online, internet usage spiked worldwide. In 2020, 800 million people went online for the first time, and 58 low- and middle-income countries used digital payments to deliver COVID-19 relief. To manage that surge, governments and regulators in more than 80 countries moved quickly to change rules, including those governing the allocation of radio spectrum – the electromagnetic waves used for wireless communications. In Ghana, regulators assigned temporary radio spectrum to networks in high demand, and all mobile-service providers were granted permission to expand coverage. This resulted in better-quality service for more than 30 million mobile subscribers, letting them “go” to work, learn online, and access essential services.

Agile regulations have also helped digital technologies offer critical support to people in fragile and conflict situations. In Ukraine, the presence of a strong internet connection through satellite links, even while terrestrial infrastructure is under attack, has enabled the government to communicate with its citizens in real time. At the beginning of the war, shelling and cyberattacks were predicted to take down the internet, but innovations such as the satellite hookups have kept the country online. Here, too, the Ukrainian government moved quickly to speed up permissions and adapt rules.

But a digital lifeline is effective only if it is safeguarded from cyberattacks, something that Ukraine knows well. For many years, the country has been a testing ground for strikes on infrastructure. Hackers carried out waves of attacks that hit Ukraine’s distribution centers, call centers, and power grid.

And it’s not just Ukraine. All countries are vulnerable to these incursions. The United States fell victim to cyberattacks last year that took down its largest fuel pipeline, leaving many Americans in long lines to fill their gas tanks. And in Africa, Kenyan internet users endured more than 14 million malware incidents in 2020.

Like cyberattacks, nature can cause damage to communications infrastructure that demands an agile reaction. A volcanic eruption in January this year sent the island nation of Tonga into digital darkness. The eruption cut Tonga’s single undersea telecom cable and threw the country into 38 days of isolation from the internet and much of the outside world. This crisis has prompted discussions about how to strengthen the network and emergency-response systems, so Tongans are not at risk of digital darkness again.

To mitigate such vulnerabilities, unleashing digitalization needs to be a high priority even in periods of relative calm. Potentially transformative yet fast-evolving technologies require policymakers to promote financing, regulations, and institutions that make it easier to test out new ideas in real life. Some countries are starting to make progress. Kazakhstan is using agile regulation to digitalize, decentralize, and decarbonize its vitally important energy operations.

Unlocking the potential of digitalization for the masses through well-targeted regulation can also help close the digital divide and improve welfare. Recent research has shown that the availability of cheaper internet access increases employment among low-income households.

Countries such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Malaysia provide low-cost plans for poorer users. Digital access is essential for people all over the world, especially residents of under-connected rural areas, the poor, women, and the displaced. In Nigeria and Tanzania, poverty rates fell by seven percentage points in areas with internet connections.

With the world facing multiple emergencies, policymakers need to mobilize digital connectivity to improve the daily welfare of the most vulnerable populations. Right now, innovation is moving so fast that many officials, especially in developing countries, are finding it hard to keep up and ensure that the benefits of digitalization reach the people who need them most.

But we should not need a crisis to accelerate the transformation. Now is the time to build a digital lifeline – before the next disaster hits.

Riccardo Puliti is Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank. - Project Syndicate

[11:33 pm, 26/07/2022] Samlal: by Riccardo Puliti

Tech Edge

[11:34 pm, 26/07/2022] Samlal: Political angst in Italy as masks

and gloves are off in Europe

[11:35 pm, 26/07/2022] Samlal: It’s as if the pandemic had forced a political calm. Italy was governed for 17 months by an able, stable technocratic government led by the respected Mario Draghi, former head of the European Central Bank.

But as the masks came off and Europe went back to business as usual, the relative quiet was broken last week by typical Italian discord and maneuvering. As the weekend arrived Draghi’s government had fallen and new elections were assured.

It seems to come at a most inopportune time as Italy along with Europe faces uncertain autumn of looming economic problems and possible energy shortages not to mention an ongoing war in Europe and the pandemic that continues to surge.

Draghi’s government imploded on July 20 after the center-right Forza Italia and League parties joined the populist 5-Star Movement in boycotting a confidence vote in the senate, a clear sign they were done with the coalition cobbled together in early 2021 at the behest of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“Shame”, said the newspaper La Stampa in a headline on the front page. “Italy Betrayed” wrote La Repubblica after learning that in the early hours of July 20 former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi hosted a meeting in his new Roman villa that sounded like a right-wing conspiracy to overthrow Draghi.

Many are shaking their heads in frustration, posing the question: if the capable Draghi cannot successfully govern the country, then who can?

Well respected in the European Union, Draghi seemed to embody “mos maiorum” – the honored principles or core code from which the ancient Romans derived their social norms and practices in political life. He has auctoritas (earned prestige), fides (credibility), gravitas (responsibility), discipline (discipline), constantia (perseverance in the face of adversity) and virtus (valor and courage). Yet these qualities did not prevent disloyalty and distrust, the two biggest reasons for the fall of the Roman Empire.

Romans used to define political and personal betrayal as perfiditas, a term for the calculated, willful violation of trust.

Instability has historical roots in Italy. Since the birth of the Italian Republic in 1946, a prime minister has never served for an entire five-year cycle of a legislature. The average duration of an Italian government has been about one year.

But this collapse seems more disheartening than many of those that came before. Just by virtue of his own ability and prestige, Draghi brought Italy renewed credibility. Some had even seen him as a replacement to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the de-facto “leader” of Europe in the public mind.

“Draghi’s departure is a real problem for Europe, a tough blow,” Gianfranco Pasquino, professor emeritus of political science at Bologna University, told the press. Another measure of Draghi’s stature are the messages of support he received from the White House, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and others.

And beyond the personal or ethical disappointments in his betrayal, Draghi’s fall from power has also renewed concerns about populist and right-wing forces in Europe as a whole.

Some point to the far-right Brothers of Italy, which uses a symbol adopted by defeated lieutenants of the Mussolini regime and describes itself as “post-fascist”. Before a fringe party, it could actually lead in the next government, with its head Giorgia Meloni now touted as a potential prime minister.

Now polling favorably with support from about 23 percent of respondents, Meloni is seen as more consistent and dedicated than the scheming Berlusconi or Matteo Salvini, the grasping leader of the League political party. Unable to support Draghi’s government from the outset, she went into an opposition role, yet declined to attend the meeting at Berlusconi’s palazzo where they plotted the downfall of the government.

“I didn’t want them to be forced to do what they did,” she said, referring to Salvini and Berlusconi. “I knew it would only work if they were sure about leaving that government.”

She has also delivered reassuring statements on NATO, the European Union and ties with the United States.

That toned-down message combined with an ongoing breakdown of the barriers between the traditional center-right and the far-right across Western Europe and in the US could bring Meloni and the Brothers of Italy to the forefront of politics in Italy and even Europe as a whole.

If you want to know what the future may hold, Italy is a good place to look, writes historian David Broder. “It’s not the first time Italy has actually led the way,” according to Broder. “It was, of course, the first country to be taken over by fascists, falling to Mussolini 100 years ago.”

He noted that Italy also pioneered Christian Democracy, a centrist political home to both conservative and more liberal forces. Tellingly, the Democratic Party, heir to the Christian Democrats in Italy, has largely been irrelevant and ineffectual in the latest political fracas.

Of course, Italians are now obsessed with their plans for the Ferragosto holiday at the seaside, long an almost sacred tradition. But when they return, bronze and rested, they will have to face up to a snap election and collective soul searching. And the entire world will be watching.

Jon Van Housen and Mariella Radaelli are international veteran journalists based in Italy