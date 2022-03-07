Let’s do more than a day’s celebration to honour women

By Shilpa Bhasin Mehra Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:22 PM

With March 8 here, all we hear and read about is Women’s Day and women empowerment. It always makes me wonder why we celebrate Women’s Day and harp on empowerment.

Firstly, society takes away freedoms from women, makes separate rules for them, imposes a list of dos and don’ts, and then lifts those rules to give some of the freedoms back, saying: “Listen, we have empowered you.”

At first, they snatch it away, then they return it, and then they give it the fancy name of empowerment. We have been worshipping female deities for centuries. We all know the phrase that ‘the hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world’ because a mother is a powerful influence on a child and society at large. Yet, modern society is grappling with a cause that poets of a bygone era had written about.

The right to equality is guaranteed in our constitutions, but is paid a lip service when it comes to women. Gender equality is a basic human right and is fundamental to having a peaceful and prosperous world. In developed countries, women are poorly represented in powerful and decision-making roles; they receive unequal pay for equal work, and often face barriers that affect their opportunities at work.

In developing nations, on the other hand, girls and women are often seen as less valuable than a boy — in some cases, they are even unwanted. Instead of being sent to school, they are often made to do domestic work, or are married off before they reach the age of maturity. Statistics from the United Nations reveal that as many as 12 million underage girls are married off every year. About 750 million women and girls that are alive today were married off before the age of 18, and one in every five women has experienced physical or sexual violence in the last 12 months. There is only 23.7 per cent representation of women in political offices.

Women empowerment should be defined as promoting a woman’s sense of self-worth, her ability to determine her own choices, and her right to influence social change for herself and others. I cannot see one reason why society would not do its best to give women their rights and treat them as equal to their male counterparts. No one is asking for extra privileges, just the right of equality, which is the bedrock of every civilised nation.

We would have truly evolved had we stopped celebrating Women’s Day. Are we supposed to respect them, give flowery speeches, and post pictures on social media praising them for just one day, and then forget about them for the rest of the year? Just like the nature around us, which is always present and there for us, women have been there since the beginning of civilisation. In fact, they are the source of civilisation, — remember Eve.

In every country, there has been a history of suffering that women have had to endure. Today, we are living in a digital age in smart cities. Can’t we at least restore this basic right of equality to women? There are various ways how we can make this happen. Education for girls must be made compulsory across the world so that women can become literate and make a life for themselves. ‘Learn to earn’ should be the motto. In addition, women must be given equal opportunities in every field, along with equal pay. The shame of divorce and abuse must also be thrown out the window, as many women stay in abusive relationships because of the fear of society.

Women’s empowerment is the process of providing women with all the rights and amenities available in society so that they can live freely and without fear or limitations. Is that asking for too much? Rember what Gloria Steinem, the American activist, said: “Women are always saying, ‘we can do anything that men can do’, but men should be saying, ‘we can do anything that women can do’.”

I was talking to the CEO of a multinational company on the phone, when my son nudged me and asked: “Mum, what’s for dinner?” Can you imagine a man handling such situations? We wear so many hats, perform so many roles, and yet we have time for our families and friends. We have reached the moon, as well as Mount Everest, and there is nothing left for us to prove. Just remove the layers of prejudices that have gathered on the diamond and let it shine in all its splendour.

Shilpa Bhasin Mehra is a legal consultant based in Dubai and the founder of SBM Consultancy (formerly Legal Connect).