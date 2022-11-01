Lessons from Lebanon

No matter how much hardship a country passes through, it should never lead to people suffering in silence or resorting to violence just because they don’t have access to their deposits

AP

By Ehtesham Shahid Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 8:38 PM

Cynthia Zarazir is not just another depositor in a Lebanese bank. She is a member of the country’s parliament, and her “chronic ailment” requires surgery. Like anyone else, she needs money for treatment, and her savings are parked in bank accounts. Last month, Zarazir stormed into the Beirut branch of a bank to secure the funds she had been demanding for several days. She had to resort to this step after her plea fell on deaf ears.

Zarazir was not the first woman in Lebanon to have taken matters into her own hands. Weeks earlier, another lady depositor entered a bank in Beirut with a fake pistol and a petrol canister, causing a ruckus. All she wanted was her hard-earned money to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment. Another depositor took hostages to withdraw his deposits. Even senior diplomats have had to stage sit-ins in Lebanon to secure funds.

The Zarazir episode says several things about the state of the Lebanese economy. It has been in turmoil for years, primarily for political reasons. Its currency value has been in freefall, and a massive chunk of the population has been driven to poverty. The country has breached joblessness records, and banks have remained shut to depositors’ dismay for weeks.

Ironically, most depositors who reportedly “invaded” bank branches in Lebanon succeeded in securing their money. The higher the risk, the more significant the reward. These rather bizarre events suggest another possibility – the bank had no valid reason to withhold funds. If there was a justifiable rationale, they didn’t have sufficient legal and security cover to ensure compliance.

Lebanon’s recent experience and wisdom from across the world suggest that a lack of financial stability in society can cause havoc and drive social unrest. Safeguarding depositors’ money is a litmus test of this stability. Be it affluent or needy; everyone should always have access to savings, particularly when in urgent need. Countries across the globe realize they cannot make grand plans to ease living costs without adequately balancing the country’s financials.

The region’s beleaguered economies battling similar challenges would do well to take notice of the situation in Lebanon. No matter how much hardship a country passes through, it should never lead to people suffering in silence or resorting to violence just because they don’t have access to their deposits. This is a fundamental social guarantee a country should give its citizens, even in turbulent times. Ensuring this requires advanced planning and contingency measures and can only be done in an ecosystem without protectionism and corruption.

Lebanon is not the only country facing dire financial conditions, nor will it be the last. Besides domestic challenges and a deeper malaise in the system, global factors are also responsible for such turmoil. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world economy is experiencing stubbornly high inflation, “a challenge it has not faced for decades.” These conditions have affected economies such as Lebanon, which has been battling difficult conditions for a prolonged period.

Different countries require different solutions to their financial woes, so there is no one-size-fits-all remedy to cure all ills related to the economy. However, efforts to address the challenge always start with identifying the root of the problem and implementing measures deemed necessary. It is often not the crisis but the prescription or the lack of it that matters. Concluding a visit to Lebanon in September, IMF officials emphasized that the significant losses in the country’s banking sector need to be recognized and addressed upfront while respecting the hierarchy of claims.

“Small depositors must be fully protected … and recourse to public resources – assets belonging to all Lebanese citizens, with or without a bank account – should be limited,” IMF officials said in a statement. Apparently, what was promised to the Lebanese people and agreed upon among lawmakers has not been implemented, leading to continuing uncertainty and more distress.

Financial stability lies at the core of social security, and that’s a thumb rule applying to countries irrespective of the size of their economies. Lebanon, unfortunately, embodies this in letter and spirit. What can other embattled economies in the region learn from Lebanon’s tryst with an economy perpetually in decline? Dissociating the economy from politics has to be a critical lesson.

No country, notwithstanding its financial condition, can claim to be socially secure without being financially stable. None of them can build social harmony, implement welfare schemes, and compete with the outside world unless it provides essential services, commodities, and guarantees to its people. Lebanon has often done too little and too late, demonstrating policy paralysis that defies conventional sense. For this and other related factors, the biggest lesson countries in similar situations can learn is not to repeat the mistakes committed by Lebanon.

- The writer is a senior journalist and researcher based in Abu Dhabi