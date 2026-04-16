From 2008 recession to Iran war, how UAE economy withstood global crises

[This article is part of a series on Khaleej Times' 48th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of credible journalism that informs, reassures and connects communities.]

It is not only militaries that fight wars in the modern world — economies do too. A stable, sustainable economy is as critical as a nation’s military strength. The UAE has demonstrated this time and again, proving its resilience through multiple global and regional crises. From the Kuwait-Iraq war in 1990 to the global financial crisis of 2008-09 and the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE economy has consistently weathered shocks and emerged stronger — supported by forward-looking, business- and people-centric policies.

Today, as geopolitical tensions once again cast uncertainty over the region, the UAE economy is reaffirming that resilience. A series of proactive measures to support businesses highlights the country’s commitment to stability and continuity, even in challenging times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Amid this evolving landscape, Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first and largest English-language newspaper, continues to deliver news that matters to businesses — large and small. At a time when timely information is critical, it provides reliable insights to help decision-makers navigate a rapidly shifting environment.

From incentives, discounts and licence fee waivers introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE to relief measures rolled out by banks and free zones, Khaleej Times has consistently brought relevant updates to ensure businesses can respond swiftly and effectively.

Whether tracking rising oil prices, volatility in gold and equity markets, or disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, Team Business at Khaleej Times remains focused on delivering accurate, real-time coverage. In periods of uncertainty, staying informed is not just helpful – it is essential for businesses.

The ongoing regional conflict has also underscored risks that businesses may have previously underestimated. The temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy flows – highlighted its role as both a chokepoint and a lifeline, reinforcing the strategic importance of the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

Throughout these developments, Khaleej Times provided in-depth reporting on the broader impact, from shipping disruptions to rising insurance costs, ensuring businesses remain prepared.

In times of crisis, information becomes as vital as infrastructure. As economies navigate the pressures of conflict and uncertainty, the ability to anticipate, adapt and act is what separates resilience from vulnerability. The UAE has shown it possesses that strength.

While wars may test nations, it is the endurance of their economies — and the clarity of the information guiding them — that ultimately defines their future.