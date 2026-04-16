Khaleej Times turns 48: In the UAE, 'resilience' is more than just a word

[This article is part of a series on Khaleej Times' 48th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of credible journalism that informs, reassures and connects communities.]

All of us in the UAE, in one way or another, have demonstrated strength in recent weeks. And the beautiful thing about resilience is that the more you display it, the more you internalise it. The more it becomes a part of you.

Today marks the 48th year of Khaleej Times and its journalistic mission in the UAE, and our longevity itself speaks to our resilience. But more importantly, we have over those years had the honour of reflecting the determination of the UAE’s residents and the endurance of the country itself.

We have told those stories and shared those images and recorded those events for all of history. We are a proud archive. Look back: The names change, the players rotate, the dynamics shift around us like so many kaleidoscopic parts. That’s the nature of history, the nature of every life.

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But some things hold firm. The country. Its leadership. The vision that guides it. The ambition of the UAE’s people and determination within their collective spirit. They endure like boulders in churning water. The stream of events is never the same from moment to moment, yet those boulders hold their place, smoothed by what they endure but never swept away.

For almost half a century now, Khaleej Times has held through the torrents along with the country and people it serves.

The turmoil of recent weeks has not been easy. But it has demonstrated that reliability and veracity are more important than ever for news organisations. We at Khaleej Times are grateful for the faith you, our audience, have granted us always, but especially of late, when the stakes have felt so high.

We believe in our mission. We believe in reliable information that you can use to help guide yourself and your family. We believe, in fact, that faithfulness toward our mission is the key to our own durability.

We are not just a guidepost for the UAE and its people, but part of that fabric of the greater whole, the greater nation. Part of that greater resilience so clearly shown by everyone reading these words. That is what we are. That is Khaleej Times. Just as that is the UAE. Just as that is you.