Not every forwarded message is true: How the UAE fights fake news

[This article is part of a series on Khaleej Times' 48th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of credible journalism that informs, reassures and connects communities.]

Phones buzz. Alerts blink. A video, an image, a message is forwarded: “Is it true?” It goes viral. In a matter of minutes, information - both real and imagined - is everywhere, but clarity is not.

In moments like these, what matters is not just what is happening, but how it is communicated.

In the UAE, crisis communication is coordinated, deliberate and calm. There is no information vacuum. We saw that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when government spokespersons held daily briefings. We saw it again amid the Iranian attacks, when updates came from ministers, ministries and media offices, with a consistency that left little room for confusion. Whether it is aviation advisories, school announcements or public safety messages, the tone remains measured.

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For a newsroom, the task is not to add to the volume, but to make sense of it. To take multiple updates and present them in a way that answers the most immediate question: What does this mean for me right now?

That clarity shapes behaviour. Residents are told not to go to airports unless contacted by their airline. Parents are informed when learning moves online, and why. Employees are advised when to work remotely. People are reminded that hitting the forward button without verifying can be as dangerous as rumour-mongering.

Our job is to help residents make decisions by breaking down what updates mean. And where something is unclear, we say so. We present information that is direct and dependable, and bridge the gap between updates and understanding.

Because alongside official messaging comes another stream. Unverified videos, recycled clips, speculation shared on the go. In that environment, clarity becomes even more valuable. When the noise grows loud, we don’t get louder. We stay calm and report what is accurate and relevant, without editorialising or causing panic.

Over 48 years, the way Khaleej Times delivers news has changed. The pace is faster. The platforms are many. But reporting on the UAE has always required the same discipline: Stay close to the ground, follow official communication carefully and reflect a system that is designed to remain steady even under pressure.

Resilience is often spoken about in broad terms. Here, it is visible in how quickly guidance reaches people and how that helps ensure order. In moments of uncertainty, clarity is not just information. It is what keeps a nation steady.