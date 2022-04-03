Johnson survives but do the Tories have ‘all their love to give’?

The British PM basks in his Churchillian moment as the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages but ‘partygate’ could return to haunt him

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022

A brief exchange in early February says a lot about the enigma that is Boris Johnson. By various accounts, it was only a matter of time before he would be toast, replaced as prime minister due to the widespread ennui over parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid-19 lockdowns, when Britons were following strict guidelines to isolate, many unable to meet or hold hands of dying friends and family members. There were furious calls for him to go from within his party, when every day he seemed to be hanging in there by his fingernails. As he tried to reshuffle his top team, Guto Harri, a former BBC journalist and friend who worked with Johnson during his time as the mayor of London, arrived in Downing Street to join as the head of communications.

By Harri’s account of their initial meeting, “I then asked, ‘are you going to survive Boris?’ and he said in his deep voice, slowly and with purpose, whilst singing a little as he finished his sentence, ‘I Will Survive’. Inevitably he was inviting me to say, ‘you’ve got all your life to live’, and he answered, ‘I’ve got all my love to give’, so we had a little blast of Gloria Gaynor. No one expects that, but that’s how it was”. The words from Gaynor’s hit single from the late 1970s reflect the songwriter’s discovery of strength after a devastating breakup, often mentioned as a symbol of women empowerment, but Johnson recalling it at a time when his political survival seemed bleak was very much part of the package that charms and annoys many at the same time.

From just a few weeks ago when pundits were writing his political obituary, Johnson has not only survived but may have added some inches to his stature – some say he has found his Churchillian moment – by rallying military, diplomatic and humanitarian support for Ukraine inside and outside Britain. As the crisis toppled ‘partygate’ from the headlines, there is some sense, particularly among him and his aides, that the focus has shifted, that the party and the public have moved on.

Some of his MPs who earlier expressed lack of confidence have had second thoughts, aware that there is less appetite for a leadership election now. But for all the crescendo calling for his removal, it was never clear that the numbers were firmly against him. Under Conservative rules, MPs can trigger a challenge to the leadership if 15 per cent of its MPs submit letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee (a group of backbench MPs). Since the Conservatives have 360 MPs, the 15 per cent threshold means 54 MPs need to submit the letters before a no-confidence vote can be triggered.

At the height of Johnson’s troubles, there was no indication that the number had come anywhere near 54. Besides, if a vote of no-confidence were held, more than 50 per cent of all Conservative MPs (181 MPs) would need to vote against him to remove him; and if 181 MPs vote in his favour, Johnson can stay and no new vote can be triggered for 12 months. Many

Conservative MPs reported being at the receiving end of their constituents’ anger over the parties, but it was never clear that as many as 181 of his MPs would eventually vote against him (many owe him their wins in the 2019 election).

Yet, the ripples from ‘partygate’ are far from over. At the heart of the row is the issue of trust in the government, and the widespread belief that “there is one rule for them, and another for us”. Several opinion polls since February have not been good news for him on the issue of trust and whether he has been telling the truth. His credibility has eroded among many as his account of the parties shifted from outright denials that any rules were broken, to some contrition and sophistry; that he didn’t know there were parties; he wasn’t at that party; he was at the party but didn’t realise it was a party; he was very sorry – reminding many of Sir Walter Scott’s words: “O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive!”

The fact is that the parties at the heart of the government broke the law set by the government, as the first round of 20 fixed penalty notices issued by the police last week suggests. It is likely that in the next round Johnson himself may be among those issued notices for ignoring the laws he set and expected the rest of the country to follow. An interim report by senior civil servant Sue Gray following an investigation into the parties has already called out “failures of leadership and judgment” in Number 10.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis may have won Johnson a reprieve, but much will depend on how and how many of his MPs respond if he is among those issued fixed penalty notices. There is already some fear that the party will face anger and worse while campaigning for the local council elections in early May. The next general election is due in 2024, but as the party’s history tells us, its MPs are ruthless when it comes to jettisoning a leader who they believe cannot lead them to victory.

The writer is a senior journalist based in London