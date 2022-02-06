Is political ideology on a slippery slope?

By Ehtesham Shahid Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 8:28 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 8:32 PM

Politicians shifting loyalties isn’t always a sign of changing political landscape. Sometimes, it is also about the declining value of ideology in political discourse. Far too often these days, politicians ride a career built on switching political ideologies. As another election season unfolds in India, almost like a routine, the spotlight is on turncoat politicians changing sides.

They get it right quite often. Sometimes, their calculations go wrong, too. Most electorates see through their histrionics but can do little except cast their vote in favour or against them. Some even admire their guts and dexterity. Justifying a complete U-turn in terms of political ideology requires special skills. These politicians have them in plenty. That’s what separates them from ordinary mortals.

Ahead of the upcoming Indian elections, two contrasting tribes of politicians have emerged, as they always do. One group has joined the opposition ranks after enjoying the fruits of power. They believe they have a greater chance of winning the next poll fighting against the party that gave them the perks of power for several years. Opportunism indeed gets the better of them.

Another set of politicians comes from the opposition benches to strengthen the ruling party’s ranks, hoping to leapfrog to power. These are not entirely new phenomena. Desertions have happened in the past for similar and sometimes different reasons. They will indeed occur in the future. Such shifts in party loyalties would probably become even more common considering a lack of focus on core issues.

Yet, the missing link in all of this is ideology, which lies at the core of a political party. Even though political parties’ sole aim is to capture power, can it be a licence to desert any party and join any other, weeks before the polls begin? Can the lack of ideology, or at least a diminishing sense of political ideology, benefit healthy democracy?

First, let us not get judgmental about them. Even though politicians often switch sides for personal reasons — ticket to a family member or a cabinet seat — some may have genuine reasons. They may also outgrow their sense of belonging toward a political or economic issue being championed by a side and choose to make amends. Moreover, the run-up to the elections is probably also the right time to seek a fresh mandate on behalf of another political party, even though the individual concerned may have been relentlessly criticizing the same party while in government.

Different shades of ideological shifts can be witnessed in different parts of the world. A recent Gallup poll says the way Americans identify themselves ideologically remained unchanged last year as a close divide persisted between those describing themselves as conservative or moderate. A smaller share identified themselves as liberal. More importantly, half of Democrats still identify themselves as liberal, while 74 percent of Republicans identified as conservative.

Now, imagine a situation in which a significant chunk of Republicans and Democrats switch sides close to elections, selling opposing ideologies to the electorates. How would you expect the electorate to respond if a politician they were voting for because he was a conservative suddenly decides to call himself liberal just because he wants to be on the winning side? What happens to the ideology you are fighting for or against?

Europe has perhaps witnessed the most profound shift in this domain. Since Communism became incapable of competing seriously with liberal democracy, political ideology in the continent has toggled between a dwindling left, a swelling right, and an even more incendiary ultra-right-wing ranks.

Once the torchbearer of ideologies with a global outlook, France makes headlines for its extremists masquerading as rabble-rousers. In neighbouring Germany, Angela Merkel thrived by avoiding “standing against ideologies”. She almost turned disposing of ideologies on both sides and pragmatic political compromises into an art form.

Such shifts point to societies either being too uncomfortable with ideologies, too consumed with consumerism or avoiding problematic views. Either way, ideological adherence, or lack thereof, indicates where polity is headed. Its worst manifestation is politicians of different orientations turning weathermen to make ends meet.

“Everyone has an ideology, a view about how the world does and should work,” columnist Paul Krugman once wrote in New York Times. He also wrote: “What you should seek, in yourself and others, is not an absence of ideology but an open mind, willing to consider the possibility that parts of the ideology may be wrong.” But are turncoat politicians listening? At least some seem busy going down a slippery slope.

Ehtesham Shahid is editor at the Emirates Policy Center.