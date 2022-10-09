Is PM Truss turning the tide at home and in ties with Europe?

What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 7:36 PM

Every new prime minister usually gets a honeymoon period, when carping critics and political rivals hold off while the person settles down in office – but not for Liz Truss, it seems. She took over in Downing Street on September 6 after a long Tory leadership contest that tested the patience of many. Her first month as prime minister has already attracted a range of descriptors, from the charitable ‘difficult’, to ‘catastrophic’, to the unprintable, thanks to her in-tray piled high with issues such as the energy crisis, the rising cost of living and the Ukraine conflict, but mainly for her attempts to deliver on the tax-cutting promises she made during the contest – never mind the impact on public finances.

No major rows emerged during the Conservative party conference in Birmingham last week, but away from the glare of primetime television and tabloid headlines, she initiated what in the context of Brexit can best be described as the beginning of a course correction. Recall the ways in which Brexiteers painted the European Union (EU) as the villain responsible for all that was wrong in Britain, and the long acrimonious rows over the Brexit agreement, including the Northern Ireland protocol. Two new developments in that fractious context have been quietly received well across the political spectrum and beyond.

First, Steve Baker, one of the most fierce Brexiteers appointed minister in the Northern Ireland Office, actually apologised to Ireland and Brussels for the way he and some of his colleagues behaved over the past six years, telling the Tory conference that they had not shown respect to the “legitimate interests” of Ireland or the EU during the campaign to leave the bloc. It was time, he said, to rebuild the UK’s relations with Ireland and make sure the two countries went forward as the closest partners and friends, adding: “I was one who perhaps acted with the most ferocious determination to get the UK out of the EU, I think we have to bring some humility to this situation”.

This was music to ears in Dublin and Brussels, sparking immediate bonhomie and confidence across capitals that outstanding issues over the Northern Ireland protocol would be resolved soon. Secondly, after initially dismissing French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea in May to set up a new group called the European Political Community (EPC), Truss attended the first meeting in Prague last week and reiterated Britain’s European credentials. Truss had raised hackles during the leadership campaign by claiming that she was not sure whether Macron was a “friend or foe”, but in Prague she described him as a “friend” and engaged closely with him and leaders of 42 countries (27 EU member-states and 17 outside the EU were invited).

Macron’s idea was to provide a space for democratic European nations with “shared core values” for cooperation, suggesting areas such as political coordination, security cooperation, energy and the free movement of people, particularly the young. More important, Macron envisaged it as a group open to countries such as Ukraine and the western Balkan states that are seeking to join the EU. It would also be open to countries that have left the EU, such as the United Kingdom. There were concerns on whether the EPC would replicate the EU, how much influence Brussels would have, and whether its membership would be a substitute for full EU membership (the process of a country joining the EU takes years). So far the idea is to facilitate exchange at the political level, without seeking to replace EU policies and instruments. The EPC is unlikely to solve Europe’s many problems, but precisely because its future is vague, diplomats believe countries can project what they want on to it.

For the post-Brexit UK, the EPC represents a route back to closer engagement with Europe, without the trappings that come with being a member of the EU. At Prague, Truss used the forum to push for coordinated European action on three fronts: to ensure Russia’s defeat in Ukraine by providing more weapons, imposing more sanctions, and backing Ukraine in pushing Russian forces out; to find ways to end “our addiction to Russian hydrocarbons”; and to focus on efforts to crack down on routes in Europe that facilitate illegal migration.

As foreign secretary in the Boris Johnson government, Truss had dismissed the idea of EPC, insisting that London saw NATO as the key guarantor of security in Europe and G7 as the key economic alliance. But after attending the Prague summit, she said: “Leaders leave this summit with a greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy. The UK will continue to work with our allies to deliver on the British people’s priorities, including ending our reliance on authoritarian regimes for energy and reducing costs for families, tackling people smuggling gangs, and standing up to tyrants”.

For many, this represents a subtle but vital change of direction that has much potential for closer re-engagement with the EU. There is growing evidence that the UK economy has not exactly prospered after leaving the EU, and that Brexit may turn out to be an act of self-harm on many fronts, contrary to the claims of ‘sunlit uplands’ promised by the Brexiteers. EPC is the latest addition to the long list of international groups and alliances with strange acronyms, but many already see it as a big deal for EU-UK relations, if not for anything else.

Its immediate achievement is to reintroduce the UK to Europe’s top table, which can be a sound basis for a future Keir Starmer-led Labour government to build on (the latest polls predict a Labour win in the 2024 elections). Starmer recently told his party conference: “The policy of my Labour government will always be to make Brexit work. It’s no secret I voted Remain – as the Prime Minister did”. He has also ruled out rejoining the EU, but insists that as prime minister he could remove post-Brexit trade and travel barriers because the EU would trust him.

The ancient Prague Castle, where the EPC meeting was held, has been a witness to wars and events for more than 1,000 years – could last week’s meeting herald the beginning of another historic event?

- The writer is a senior journalist based in the UK.