Is Lionel Messi finished?

Lionel Messi's PSG knocked out of Champions League 21/22 after shocking defeat against Real Madrid

Thursday morning was devastating. The night before, all PSG and Lionel Messi fans, including the author, who don't have the luxury of staying up late watching the Champions League fixtures in the Middle East region, slept knowing Real Madrid required two goals against Paris Saint-Germain to advance in the knockout stages of this year’s Champions League Round of 16 fixture. The author, a devoted Messi fan, slept peacefully, thinking maybe this is the year the Argentine forward, given the world class players around him, will get closer to lifting the highly coveted trophy.

But no, history repeated itself, as it did against Liverpool. The horrid state at Anfield was echoing all over again. Los Blancos won 3-1, with their prolific striker Karim Benzema leading a comeback and completing a hattrick in the span of 18 minutes. How can Messi, a footballer of top-notch calibre, along with a team that is worth billions squander a lead when all eyes and hopes are on them? The one question all fans fear, or even think of, emerged: Is Messi finished?

It has been 7 long years. The trio of Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez basked in glory under Luis Enrique in 2015, the year when the Argentine lifted his last Champions League trophy with Barcelona. What followed all these years were promises, greatest comebacks (Barcelona vs PSG 2017) , greatest defeats (Barcelona vs Bayern Munich 2020) and all the woes of a club that was losing its charm; losing all what it was known for — perhaps a concept too outdated in modern football, Tiki Taka. And amongst that chaos, one question kept finding its way to the surface: Is Messi finished?

It was 2021. Football was slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic state. Barcelona was a dying club. Many were even saying the Catalan club is the new AC Milan — a club once possessing world’s greatest footballers, a club of legends slowly pushed to the brink of the footballing world where, now, one can only reminisce about its glory days. And then came Messi’s transfer to PSG, the French giants with, one may argue, no history. No major trophies other than its top spot in Ligue 1, or how the football world describes it — Farmer’s league. A club where Messi joined his protégé Neymar, a club where he joined modern football’s greatest striker Kylian Mbappe, a club that made five greatest signings in the history of football transfers. But over the season, it felt Messi lost his footing. This season, Messi’s worst, he has managed only 18 goals and assists across all competitions. To see a name like Messi, disappear from the scoresheets feels strange. To see a footballer, who, all these years, has delivered magical moments day in day out against the best of teams, now, past his prime at the age of 34, is a disheartening sight. Again, the same question takes shape: Is Messi finished?

For the author, the answer will never include the word “finished”. He can never associate his idol with the word as mere and demeaning as “finished”. Despite the failure, the bottled chances, and all the ongoing slander, Messi, for him, will remain the undisputed G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time). husain@khaleejtimes.com