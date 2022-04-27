In uncertain times, the certitude of Ramadan makes us spiritually stronger

One important lesson that the fasting, meditative period teaches is mindfulness

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 11:39 PM

For Eid Al Fitr this year, the government sector will get a nine-day-long holiday (factoring in two consecutive weekends), while the private sector will be able to enjoy a five-day break. Ramadan is almost over; it’s been a period of time when we all contemplate and introspect, and emerge as more sentient beings by the end of it.

The UAE has always been at the forefront of advocating work- life balance, and the country’s leadership strongly believes in holistic wellbeing — and lifestyle.

The Eid holidays are like a buffer, a time to recharge and refresh, get acquainted with new facets of life — or get reacquainted with stuff we thought we had lost in the hustle and the bustle — before we get back on track, get back, as it were, to the nitty-gritty of life.

Having said that, it’s important, as we get into ‘holiday mode’, to remember what the past month has taught us; in the UAE, whether or not we observe Ramadan at a personal level, one never loses sight of the core values the Holy Month stands for. One important lesson that the fasting, meditative period teaches is mindfulness. In today’s world, where nothing succeeds like excess, it is easy to fall into the mindlessness trap. And that is something we need to restrain from even as we excitedly plan short trips abroad, staycations, shopping sprees, or just staying put at home with loved ones: let us be more thoughtful in the wake of the Holy Month, and let us strive to become better human beings — while soaking in the best of what this break has to offer. Globally, this is not the best of times.

The worst of the pandemic is probably over, but it is far from being conclusively over with a fourth wave making an appearance in many parts of the world. There’s a war being fought in Ukraine, and lives are being lost every day. The global economy looks shaky. The collective consequences may require a lot of patience and doggedness.

To cut a long story short, it will take effort and empathy from all of us to work towards a less uncertain future. In times like this, the certitude of Ramadan makes us spiritually stronger, and the positivity of the upcoming Eid fills our hearts with hope. And where there’s a will, there’s always a way.

It was no surprise, therefore, when on Wednesday His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the successful completion of the 1B Meals campaign — to deliver one billion meals to the needy around the world during Ramadan. It took all of 26 days for this mission to be achieved.