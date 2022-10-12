How to avoid a nuclear faceoff

Since the Cuban missile crisis, neither Washington nor Moscow has talked of using nuclear weapons – in Afghanistan, Iraq, or in any other theatre — until now

There is a particularly poignant scene in the movie Titanic, based on real-life events that took place when the ship hit an iceberg. As the giant ship begins to keel over and passengers scramble for life boats, its onboard musicians begin playing, ostensibly to project a sense of normalcy and to try and keep people calm. Although the movie does not show this, true accounts of the Titanic's sinking reveal the eight musicians continued to play till the ship fully went down, and they with it. Their final tune was the hymn "Nearer, My God, to Thee."

Recall of this distressing scene comes amid the world's steady slide towards a nuclear confrontation, with the word armageddon surfacing more often in recent days since the Cuban missile crisis, which took place exactly 60 years ago this month. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has left little doubt that should his war to take back territory he deems Russian from Ukraine go badly and if Russia's security is threatened in a reversal, he will consider using nuclear weapons. US President Joe Biden has said Washington has proactively developed contingencies should such a scenario come to pass, without precisely spelling out what that could be.

Away from public scrutiny, various scenarios are being war-gamed, some too horrific to even contemplate. Meanwhile, much of the world is engaged in more quotidian struggles amid inflation and rising prices. A section of the elites party on as if there could be no tomorrow, even if mass annihilation is farthest from their mind. The nuclear clouds are darkening, but life seems to go on normally because everyone thinks global leadership, including the Russian president, is rational, and use of nuclear weapons would be irrational.

Indeed, it would be instructive to look back at how the world dodged a potential armageddon in the fall of 1962 in what came to be called the Cuban Missile Crisis. The initial nuclear exchange was averted not because Washington and Moscow were rational or thoughtfully stepped back, but because a Soviet naval commander named Vasily Arkhipov defied standard protocol, and using his personal judgment, refused to allow launching of a nuclear missile from the submarine he was on.

The larger background is well-known: The Soviet Union was placing nuclear weapons in Cuba in retaliation for the US doing so in Europe. President Kennedy ordered a blockade of Cuba (calling it a quarantine since blockade would be tantamount to war). Moscow muscled in, deploying a nuclear-armed B-59 submarine at the blockade line. On October 27, the US Navy dropped a series of depth charges on the submarine, unaware that it was nuclear armed.

Under standard protocol, the captain of the ship, Valentin Savitsky, and its political officer, were authorised to retaliate with a nuclear strike. Too deep to monitor radio traffic, they believed war had broken out and wanted to launch. Arkhipov, who was commander of the flotilla and who outranked them, only incidentally happened to be on board. He overruled them, although standard protocol required only the ship's captain and political officer to sign off on the launch. A catastrophe was averted.

There have been many such close shaves, including some accidental near-mishaps, but none that have been studied in such depth and detail, although the full horror of the situation came to be realised much latter. In fact, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists Doomsday Clock, which represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe, was set at a relatively serene 12 minutes to midnight in 1963, even though it was closer to Doomsday at two minutes to midnight in 1953 when the Soviet Union mastered thermonuclear weapons technology. It is now at 100 seconds to midnight, and the reset came before Russia invaded Ukraine and more recent talk of nuclear weapons use.

Independent of the Doomsday Clock, the Cuban missile crisis spooked both Washington and Moscow. Even amid the setback in Vietnam in the following decade, the White House resolutely declined to consider the nuclear option. Both Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon, a Democrat and a Republican, rejected suggestions by some gung-ho American generals of using tactical nukes to counter battlefield reverses. No one wanted to go down the slippery slope to Armageddon again.

Since the Cuban missile crisis, neither Washington nor Moscow has talked of using nuclear weapons – in Afghanistan, Iraq, or in any other theatre — until now. Loose talk of nuclear bravado was left to maverick nations such as North Korea. Although former President Donald Trump, not exactly the paragon of restraint or responsible talk, often shot his mouth, there was a sense that someone around him would do an Arkhipov if he reached for the proverbial red button. Incidentally, the reality of launching nukes is not so simple as pushing a button; it involves elaborate protocols and codes to activate the process.

Washington and the rest of the world meanwhile would be hoping there is another, if not several Arkhipovs, standing between the Russian leadership and global annihilation, although President Biden this week offered a reassuring assessment of Vladimir Putin, saying he is a “rational actor” who “totally miscalculated” by invading Ukraine. That still leaves the US and Nato to devise an offramp that will prevent the miscalculation from ending in a nuclear catastrophe.

