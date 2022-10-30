How Cameron's prediction on British Indian PM came true

Seven years on, Rishi Sunak is prime minister of the United Kingdom, and the foremost beneficiary of what can be called the ‘Cameron doctrine’

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 11:07 PM

Keep at it long enough, and you gain unique insights. One of the lessons from my years in journalism is that even the most innocuous event, press release or individual can one day become highly significant, a major issue, or a leading figure, particularly in politics. For example, a teenager, who I remember as an articulate, politically savvy protestor in his teens, who would come to my office with press releases in the 1980s, is today governing an Indian state; or a junior assistant, who would run errands in a party office for anyone in the 1990s, is today a prominent member of parliament.

Last week, there was another such moment amidst the historic elevation of Rishi Sunak to No 10, Downing Street. Former prime minister David Cameron, who rarely comments on politics since resigning in 2016, tweeted an ‘I told you so’ message, and added a link to a brief news item from April 2012 by a news agency that I was then reporting for. He was then heading a coalition government with Liberal Democrats. The news report was about what seemed an outlandish claim at the time, and I don’t even remember writing that report: ‘Cameron predicts first Brit Indian Conservative PM’, the headline of a leading Indian newspaper that used the report said.

The report quoted him as saying at the launch of Conservative Friends of India, a group associated with his party: “We were the first party to have a woman prime minister (Margaret Thatcher), we were the first party in (Benjamin) Disraeli to have a Jewish prime minister and when I look at the talent behind me I think we are going to be the first party to have a British Indian Prime Minister”.

Cameron went on to repeat his prediction in November 2015, before a full-capacity Wembley Stadium during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “It won’t be long before there is a British Indian prime minister in 10, Downing Street”, which was received rather well. Sunak, 35 then, was elected for the first time to the House of Commons; he was better known to the British Indian community and in India as the son-in-law of N R Narayana Murthy, founder of the IT major Infosys. During Modi’s visit, Sunak made himself available to journalists for quotes and comments on the India-UK relationship, its history and potential, but he wasn’t exactly in the forefront among the Conservative MPs of Indian origin at the time.

Seven years on, Sunak is prime minister of the United Kingdom, and the foremost beneficiary of what can be called the ‘Cameron doctrine’ that was put in place when Cameron became Conservative leader in 2005, when the party was flopping around in opposition and Labour under Tony Blair was firmly entrenched in power. Three years earlier, in 2002, Theresa May had bluntly told the party’s annual conference: “There's a lot we need to do in this party of ours. Our base is too narrow and so, occasionally, are our sympathies. You know what some people call us – the nasty party. I know that's unfair. You know that's unfair but it's the people out

there we need to convince – and we can only do that by avoiding behaviour and attitudes that play into the hands of our opponents. No more glib moralising, no more hypocritical finger-wagging. We need to reach out to all areas of our society”.

One of Cameron’s key tasks was to try and overcome the image of the Conservative party as a ‘nasty party’, an image built over the years based on the long history of its evolving position on immigration, among other factors. He reached out to the British Indian community, wooed it assiduously, appearing at large religious and other gatherings of the community, visiting temples and gurdwaras. He pushed candidates from Indian and other non-white communities in constituencies that were party strongholds, ensuring their election in 2010 and 2015 (Sunak was given the safe Tory seat of Richmond, Yorkshire). Cameron further burnished his stock with New Delhi and the community by installing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in parliament square, unveiling it in a high-profile event just before the 2015 election (Narayana Murthy and his family donated £200,000 towards the cost of installing the statue).

As prime minister between 2010 and 2016, Cameron visited India four times, promising to forge a ‘new special relationship’ with India and ‘one of the great partnerships of the 21st century’. In British official discourse, ‘special relationship’ refers to the close relationship with the United States, but Cameron sought to elevate the relationship with India to a level that was never thought of.

It was all proceeding well in bilateral relations under Cameron – never mind that the India-UK relationship is often talked up in platitudinous terms in London and complex sensitive issues remained a challenge – but the Brexit vote in 2016 and his resignation stalled the momentum (a visit to India by Theresa May as prime minister in 2016 wasn’t exactly a success). Cameron’s initiatives and outreach to the community at the party level, however, survived, contributing to the mainstreaming of MPs from Indian and other non-white communities, reflected clearly in the cabinets of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Sunak.

Cameron effectively tapped into the British Indian community at a time when young, professional and aspirational descendants of earlier migrants were in the forefront in various sectors, with little time for Labour’s left-of-centre policies. The success of his outreach was evident in elections in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019, when a large percentage of the increasingly influential British Indian vote that was historically a Labour vote-bank gravitated towards the Conservative party. It is not the case that the community as a whole has abandoned Labour, which continues to attract large Indian and other non-white votes (some of its Indian-origin MPs increased their winning margins in recent elections), but the Conservative party has well and truly made inroads into a demographic that historically kept away from it.

Sunak’s meteoric rise from first-time MP in 2015 to No 10, Downing Street does not mean the end of racism, discrimination or inequalities in British society; or that complex sensitive issues between India and the UK will quickly be resolved. But it is certainly the case that Cameron’s outreach to the large Indian community over the years has made a difference: it has not only benefited his party, helped give the UK its first Indian, south Asian prime minister, but also helped raise the comfort level between white and non-white communities in British society a wee bit higher.

- The writer is a senior journalist based in the UK