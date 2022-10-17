How artificial intelligence will transform the Middle East

A more comprehensive and evolving regulatory framework will be critical as AI will reportedly become the UAE’s top sector over the next decade

By Ehtesham Shahid Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 8:03 PM

Besides presumably adding nearly $16 trillion to the global economy by 2030 – $320 billion in the Middle East – artificial intelligence (AI) is set to astonish us in many ways. From art to automobiles and healthcare to the economy, not an area run by humans seems untouched by AI’s reach and influence. Efficient irrigation systems can today use sensors and data analytics to monitor climate conditions, smart dust or nanoparticles can detect a fire, and AI algorithms can help manage crowds.

Across industries, artificial intelligence removes brokers and intermediaries from the value chain. It saves costs and enhances efficiency from shipping to warehousing, distribution, and inventory management. Government entities are using AI applications in their day-to-day functioning. Conversational AI promises to give customers a “self-personalizing” opportunity for their digital experiences, taking brand interaction to another level and saving costs.

However, frequent headlines do not mean absolute clarity over how artificial intelligence can help tackle the region’s day-to-day challenges. While businesses, regulators, and governments seem aware of AI’s opportunities and challenges, from a public educational perspective, the more layers are revealed and discussed, the better user experience it will lead to. It is not called “the next industrial revolution” without

Let us start with one of today’s most pressing challenges – food security. It is now widely known that localisation and technology adoption is vital for food security. They are both taking shape here in the UAE, perhaps more than elsewhere in the region. Besides finding solutions to the bread-and-butter issues, it provides a template for a wider-scale implementation of concrete solutions.

AI goes to the root of the problem to find solutions, agriculture being one of them. It is capable of building new complementary agricultural and nutrition models. It is used to analyze nutritional benefits that were not known to us earlier by indexing edible plants globally. This could be a vital tool in fulfilling nutrition needs for a region such as ours, with a vast expanse of arid lands.

Health is another happening domain for AI applications. Just one move, announced by the UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company G42, and sovereign investor Mubadala, tells the story of the possibilities in this domain. The two companies recently merged their healthcare businesses to create a new entity.

This first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company “will seek to revolutionize the regional healthcare landscape.” It promises a new approach to personalized patient-centric care and unleashes “healthcare super-intelligence” by leveraging data and artificial intelligence. It will embark on an “international expansion, and new partnerships plan” to “bring world-class care to local communities.”

Studies suggest that artificial intelligence can identify potential causes of illness with a robust algorithm, often scoring higher percentages than doctors. It also promises to be an essential tool to address the uneven healthcare distribution and enhance accessibility and affordability for the needy.

AI is already helping uplift the teaching profession in the region. From real-time data to evidence-based interventions and homework tracking, the education sector is evolving rapidly, more than many imagined during our classroom days. The possibilities of more advanced applications are immense in this field.

If industry players are to be believed, educational institutions may soon start engineering human capital and improving learners’ outcomes. It can automate tasks, personalize learning, broaden access, and make content creation smarter. AI can train the trainers better, identify classroom weaknesses, and provide 24/7 assistance.

In the UAE, AI ventures have a thriving ecosystem, and many events explore machine intelligence opportunities in various sectors. We already have a university of artificial intelligence and a minister of artificial intelligence too. If you are still wondering, AI is in space helping the UAE’s lunar rover explore the moon.

AI can help reduce human decision-making while driving, leading to a sharp drop in road accidents. It is based on the premise that human error, which routinely causes road accidents, will be overcome by technology. According to SITA, airlines and airports are opting for AI to support their customer service. Over the next three years, 52 per cent of airlines plan major AI programs, and 45 per cent of airports will invest in R&D in the next five years, reveals SITA’s 2017 Air Transport IT Trends Insights.

With all burgeoning industries, regulation poses a significant challenge. AI and its broad applications will have their own set of issues, and the regulatory authorities will have to move in sync with the rapid changes in the industry. A more comprehensive and evolving regulatory framework will be critical as AI will reportedly become the UAE’s top sector over the next decade.

Elsewhere in the US, a blueprint has been prepared for what is being called an “AI Bill of Rights.” The legislation, with the objective to safeguard citizens against potential harms associated with AI, will make corporates accountable and curb abusive data practices. It also promises to be a bulwark against abusive data practices, the menace of algorithm discrimination, and pervasive tracking. Similar legislation will be required in the region to keep artificial intelligence original and intelligent.

The writer is a senior journalist and researcher based in Abu Dhabi.

