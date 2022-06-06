Happiness is a journey, not a destination

For centuries, especially in the Indian Sub-continent, people have been sitting, on the ground in cross-legged positions like the sukhasana (easy pose). I prefer the interpretation of sukh to mean happiness. Sukhasana draws you deep inside, leading you to a meditative state and revealing the immense joy within your heart.

I often sit sukhasana as a matter of habit. This habit was developed when I was laid up in bed for two and half years, I could either lie down or sit up when the bed was raised, and sit cross-legged. It gave me a sense of comfort and stability. The human mind thinks of what it can do and what is difficult. Since standing was first impossible and then possible with a lot of help, sukhasana actually gave me happiness, because I could do that on my own (without my physiotherapist, a helper, or walker).

What is amazing is that sitting still is actually quite tough for many people. We are fidgety and our minds are constantly wandering. What I notice is that everyone is looking for their sukhasana (used as a metaphor). The world is looking for happiness. I am not talking about the pleasure of eating a favourite dessert. Happiness is much deeper.

I have done so many courses in the last two years (mostly online) because our world was threatened by a deadly virus. I have gone to some health retreats, where there were many people from the West. Some of them seemed super fit, but could not sit on the ground. Sitting cross-legged was a challenge for them, something that people in India do without even thinking. One German I met there was a marathon runner, but needed a wall to support him as he sat on the floor. What is easy for one is very tough for another, just like running a marathon is not everyone’s cup of tea. One size fits all rarely. That was also a lesson learned that what works for you (is easy for you) may not work for another. So be conscious of others and their abilities.

We live in an age of instant gratification. The ads that show up on social media are unbelievable, like “change your life in 7 mins”. Seriously? And we fall for such stuff. I like the meme: “The only way you will lose weight by drinking green tea, is if you climb the mountain to get it.” I know we live in an instant (Insta) world. Even the reels and story last for 10 to 30 seconds. If just by drinking a cup of some ‘special tea’ we think we will be fit and happy, we are living in a fool’s paradise.

Let’s look at sports persons who practice daily for hours and years. Take a look at our armed forces who live such a disciplined life. They know what hard work is and success is not a 2-minute trick. Even legendary singers practice singing every day and so do the dancers. They are beyond the instant stuff because they know it’s all fluff.

The irony that the so-called easy pose is quite tough for many shows that everything needs time and practice. Deep breathing for example, also has to be taught, because most of us only know shallow breathing. Look at the classes on mindfulness that are so popular these days. I remember our teachers telling us to be mindful whether we were giving our exams or acting in plays.

I remember some aunts who would go to see a movie and in a dark cinema hall would have knitted a baby’s sweater. Some others could cook a fabulous meal in minutes. Others could make houses look so beautiful by just shifting things around and arranging what is already there. I know some people who can recite poetry for every occasion. That’s their sukhasana (easy pose) because it comes to them effortlessly. I agree with what entrepreneurial coach Dan Sullivan calls Unique Abilities (UA). These are our very best skillsets, where we possess the natural ability and have built a wealth of experience.

If there are tasks or problems that we can solve quickly and effectively, why should someone else spend their time struggling with that issue, when they can use their own Unique Ability where it’s better served? If you can do something in minutes that would have taken someone else hours and vice versa, that is a true win-win. Call it the easy pose or Unique Ability, let’s use them in the best way possible and for the greater good. Happiness (sukh) is a journey, not a destination. Let’s make our journey a fruitful one.

