Governments at a crossroads: Reimagining leadership for a changing world

In 2018, I found myself sitting in a session at the World Governments Summit (WGS), deeply inspired by the conversations unfolding around me. Suddenly, the room transformed – what was meant to be a general discussion turned into an exclusive, private session. It was the launch of Dubai 10X, a visionary initiative that would later shape the future of governance and innovation in Dubai.

At that moment, I wasn’t just an attendee – I was someone who wanted to be part of the change. As a young employee, I looked for every possible way to be present at the Summit, eager to engage in the conversation about the future of governments. Fast forward a few years, I found myself leading a private forum under WGS, eventually joining the Summit’s leadership team, working under Mohammad Al Gergawi, alongside Omar Sultan Al Olama and Ohoud Al Roumi.

I vividly remember Mr. Al Gergawi giving me a piece of advice that still resonates with me today:

“This journey will not be easy. We are on a mission to create hope, build bridges, and shape a better future for humanity. There will be challenges, and at times, it may feel like the ceiling is collapsing over your head – but no matter what, keep your composure, wear your smile, and never lose sight of the purpose that drives us forward.”

This journey – from an eager observer to an active participant – has reinforced one truth: governance is not static; it must be reimagined to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Reimagining governance for a rapidly changing world

To reimagine governance means more than just digitising government services or implementing policies faster. It requires a fundamental shift in how governments think, operate, and engage with their people.

Today’s world is vastly different from the one for which governance models were initially built. Emerging technologies, shifting demographics, and new global challenges demand that governments adopt a mindset of continuous evolution. They must move from reaction to proaction, from bureaucracy to efficiency, and from hierarchy to collaboration.

At the WGS, we see this transformation happening. Governments that embrace AI, data-driven decision-making, and predictive policy frameworks are leading the way. Those that remain bound to outdated systems risk being left behind. Governments must not just govern; they must innovate, inspire, and empower.

The role of governments in fostering cooperation

In a world increasingly defined by polarisation, economic inequality, and fragmented global relations, the role of governments is no longer just about national progress – it’s about building bridges beyond borders.

This year, the UAE has declared 2025 as the Year of Community, a powerful reminder that the most effective governance begins with a sense of unity, belonging, and shared purpose. Governments must work not just for their own citizens but as partners in a collective global effort to drive progress, stability, and prosperity for all.

The World Governments Summit has always embodied this spirit. It is a platform where policymakers, innovators, and thought leaders come together to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time – not as isolated nations but as a global community committed to shaping a better future.

Investing in the next generation

One of the most urgent imperatives for governments today is prioritising youth engagement in policymaking. With over half of the world’s population under the age of 30, the decisions being made today will shape a future that young people will inherit. Yet, far too often, youth voices are under represented in policy discussions.

Governments must move beyond token engagement and actively empower young people as co-creators of the future. This means:

Investing in education systems that prepare youth for the industries of tomorrow

Creating youth councils and leadership programs that give young people a seat at the table Encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation through policies that reduce barriers for young founders The UAE has led by example. From appointing the world’s youngest Minister, Shamma Al Mazrui, to launching initiatives that place youth at the heart of decision-making, the UAE has consistently demonstrated that the future must be built with young minds at the forefront. When young people are empowered, nations unlock innovation, fresh perspectives, and a leadership direction that reflects the aspirations of the next generation. Shaping a future of hope, resilience and innovation As we prepare for this year’s World Governments Summit, I am reminded of why this platform was always a dream for me. WGS is more than an event; it is a global movement — one that challenges governments to think differently, act boldly, and lead with vision. We stand at a defining moment in history. The choices governments make today will determine whether they remain stagnant or lead the world into an era of innovation, inclusion, and prosperity. I carry with me the advice I was given at the beginning of my journey: “Even when the ceiling is falling, keep your smile – because the mission of shaping a better future is worth every challenge.” At WGS, this mission continues. The future is being written now. The question is: Will we dare shape it together? Mohamed Al Sharhan is Managing Director, World Governments Summit

