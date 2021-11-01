Good luck with your obsession but spare me, please

The foundation of every relationship is respecting the differences, not super-imposing your views

AP file

By Shilpa Bhasin Mehra Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 11:29 PM

People have always been obsessed about things, persons and places for centuries. That is nothing new, even when we did not know about OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Emperor Shahjahan made the Taj Mahal, as a symbol of his undying love for his wife. Movie star Richard Burton dazzled his wife Elizabeth Taylor when he bought her a 69-carat Cartier diamond ring costing $1.5 million in 1969. History is replete with such tales.

I have no problem in your being obsessed with whatever you are obsessed about, as long as, it doesn’t affect the lives of others around you. What can be a pain is when others are also expected to have the same feelings. You can be obsessed about food, exercise, clothes, fashion or your children, but please give the world a break.

In Political Science, I remember the principle of Golden Mean. The basic principle of the golden mean, laid down by Aristotle 2,500 years ago is moderation, or striving for a balance between extremes. I think a refresher course on that is so needed now.

It’s perfectly understandable for a new mum to be obsessed about her baby, or a boyfriend to be crazy about his girlfriend, but it can be annoying to be subject to their nonstop chatter. I wish people would understand that their obsession is theirs, and theirs alone.

I have heard people talk for hours about their diet, fitness regime and even their kids. Some parents can see no fault in their kids, even though they can find fault with Mona Lisa. Obsession of any kind is unhealthy. But that choice is yours. I can think of an example — smoking and drinking can both be injurious to health. But in drinking you are harming your liver and not your neighbours, but in smoking you are polluting and thus harming everyone around you. So, if you are crazy about something, that’s your prerogative, but please don’t expect me to feel the same.

I know people who are fond of a sport/activity and they hang out with likeminded people. That makes perfect sense. You can talk for hours on the same subject, because your share the same interest and passion. Birds of a feather flock together. The problem arises when the feathers are not the same.

That’s where a bit of discretion and common sense can come handy. You love shopping, that’s great, please do not tell me about every shop and sale you went to. You love cooking, I don’t want to know every recipe. You love workouts, I don’t know the W of it, so please don’t tell me the different levels and intensities of it. An intelligent person will talk briefly on a subject (even if very dear to him) and when he realises the other person does not have particular interest in it, and is simply nodding his head politely, steer the conversation to other grounds.

Different people, different strokes. The foundation of every relationship is respecting the differences, not super-imposing your views. A party is a great place to observe all kinds of people. You can see the people who are famous for talking about their one or two pet subjects and they are repeating their stories again and again. Then you will see the smooth talkers who can converse with just anybody and on any topic. No prizes for guessing, who you would want to hang out with!

I am crazy about my dog, but how can I expect you to be. I knew a friend who was working for an airline as ground staff (so had all the free tickets), but because of her pets would not travel. Some would find that insane, but I respected her love for her pets. She wasn’t constantly talking about them or expected you to pat them or feed them. She had her priorities and they weren’t troubling anyone else.

It’s about knowing where to draw the line, where to put the full stop. In a sentence, a full stop is the most important punctuation because it distinguishes the end of the sentence and the start of a new one. If ever we could apply the same philosophy and logic to our obsessions.

There are always two sides to every coin — one can turn one’s obsession into acts of greatness too. Sports legends are obsessed with their game. They eat, sleep and practise and that’s why they are in the hall of fame. Scientists are obsessed with their experiments, that’s how they find their Eureka moment. Channelise your energy and passion into creating something useful. “Obsession is essential to creativity,” said Danielle LaPorte.

The problem has been pinpointed very wisely by Francine Prose: “People see everything through the lens of their obsessions.”

Shilpa Bhasin Mehra is a legal consultant based in Dubai and the founder of SBM Consultancy (formerly Legal Connect).