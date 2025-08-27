From participation to purposeful leadership: How Emirati women shape the future of finance

Emirati Women’s Day is a powerful reminder of how far we have come as a nation and how vital women’s contributions are to our continued progress. The story of Emirati women in finance, which is one of the nation’s most influential sectors, is one of determination, progress, and vision. Today, Emirati women account for 76 per cent of UAE nationals working in the banking sector; testament to their deep presence and growing influence. In recent decades, they have moved from being participants in the workforce to architects of change. Their journey reflects the broader transformation of the UAE itself, where ambition meets opportunity and where the empowerment of women is both a key societal value and a vital economic strategy.

A moment to reflect, a future to define

Banking plays a central role in economic and social development. It enables progress at every level, from individual prosperity to national competitiveness. Within the sector, the role of Emirati women has evolved significantly. They are defining how progress is achieved; driving change, leading transformation and shaping the future of the industry through resilience, vision and a strong sense of purpose. Their leadership is grounded in clarity, empathy and long-term thinking. They bring structure, innovation and a people-first mindset to an industry that continues to evolve.

Driving transformation from within

In boardrooms, on project teams and across industry forums, Emirati women are advancing digital innovation, sustainability strategies, regulatory reforms and new models of customer engagement. Their work strengthens both the delivery and integrity of financial services. By aligning growth with trust, they are ensuring that progress benefits not just shareholders but also communities and the broader economy.

At Mashreq, we believe in empowering our Emirati talent with meaningful objectives and strategic roles that align with both their aspirations and the bank’s vision. This commitment provides them with the opportunity to make a tangible impact while building the skills and experiences needed to lead the sector into the future.

This shift towards inclusive leadership represents a structural change in how decisions are made and whose voices help shape them, rather than simply being symbolic. Empathy, accountability and adaptability are now central to leadership in finance and Emirati women are playing key roles in redefining these qualities for the modern era.

Responding to change with purpose

Recent years have brought rapid changes to the sector, from digital acceleration to heightened regulatory expectations. Emirati women have met these challenges with clarity and composure. They have guided teams through complex transitions, embraced new technologies and championed strategies that strengthen long-term resilience. Their ability to balance innovation with stability has proven vital in times of uncertainty and change.

Empowering the next generation

One of the most significant legacies Emirati women are building is the investment they make in others. Through mentorship, coaching and knowledge-sharing, they are preparing the next wave of leaders, acting as role models for those who would follow in their footsteps. These efforts not only expand career opportunities for young professionals but also create a more diverse and capable leadership pipeline across the sector.

This culture of mentorship – and indeed role modelling – is shaping a generation that is confident, skilled and equipped to lead in a competitive global market. It ensures that the progress made today will carry forward into the future.

A national advantage

The development of Emirati talent and particularly female talent, is a strategic advantage rather than merely a social goal. Placing Emiratis in roles where they can influence key decisions strengthens the sector’s competitiveness and aligns it closely with the nation’s long-term vision. It builds institutions that are grounded in local values, while being fully prepared to compete on a global stage.

Securing the future of finance

The contributions of Emirati women are shaping a financial sector that is more resilient, more innovative, more progressive and more inclusive. Their leadership is not limited to managing change; it is driving the creation of change. They are defining the priorities, values and capabilities that will sustain the UAE’s position as a regional and global financial hub.

As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, the focus should remain on continuing to invest in this leadership because the future of the UAE depends on leaders who can combine vision with execution, innovation with trust and ambition with purpose.

Hamda Al Shamali is Group Chief People and Intellectual Capital Officer at Mashreq