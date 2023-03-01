Two new projects espouse Dubai's farsighted vision

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 3:27 PM

Recently, news broke about two new projects that the emirate of Dubai is working on, and both encapsulate heritage, modernity and sustainability — goals that form the bedrock of the UAE. The first is being developed in Hatta: the Hatta Souq.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a visit to the new Hatta Souq to review the progress made on the upcoming marketplace which boasts of a design that will align visitors to the cultural roots of the country, while also giving them an opportunity to recognise the modern, convenient format it is being built on. It will be a leg-up for local artisans and craftsmen who will be encouraged to showcase their work and will also serve as a platform for the youth to be entrepreneurial.

As Dubai attracts and more and more tourists from around the world, this will open up the cause of Emirati heritage for them to witness (and acquire pieces of it) first-hand. There’s also a plan to develop a tourist spot close by, with hotels and other attractions, and a residential colony, all of which will be built along the lines of environment-friendly modules.

The second big project is Expo City's development into a residential township, which will be a “smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future”. The residences will “exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainable living”.

After hosting the world’s most successful Expo edition — at a time when the overall mood was challenging with a pandemic raging — this will be the best way to commemorate how Dubai beat the odds and emerged stronger than ever. Today, in a post Covid setting, everyone around the world remembers saw how meticulously and safely Dubai handled the situation. After Expo concluded, Dubai has been the number one place that people want to set up base in.

Residents in the emirate know that not resting on its laurels is what Dubai does best; there’s constant innovation, and in this case, reinvention. The core of Expo2020 will be retained, and yet it will be broad-based smartly and systematically so that everyone can benefit — and enjoy what fruits of an event that left us all inspired to put our best foot forward. The other takeaway from these projects is that this is a city that is eager to grow… geographically. It’s stretching its residential borders while welcoming new expats — all in a very organic manner, while not losing sight of its fundamental values.