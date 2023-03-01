Two new projects espouse Dubai's farsighted vision

As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals
Recently, news broke about two new projects that the emirate of Dubai is working on, and both encapsulate heritage, modernity and sustainability — goals that form the bedrock of the UAE. The first is being developed in Hatta: the Hatta Souq.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a visit to the new Hatta Souq to review the progress made on the upcoming marketplace which boasts of a design that will align visitors to the cultural roots of the country, while also giving them an opportunity to recognise the modern, convenient format it is being built on. It will be a leg-up for local artisans and craftsmen who will be encouraged to showcase their work and will also serve as a platform for the youth to be entrepreneurial.
As Dubai attracts and more and more tourists from around the world, this will open up the cause of Emirati heritage for them to witness (and acquire pieces of it) first-hand. There’s also a plan to develop a tourist spot close by, with hotels and other attractions, and a residential colony, all of which will be built along the lines of environment-friendly modules.
The second big project is Expo City's development into a residential township, which will be a “smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future”. The residences will “exemplify best practices in innovative, environment-friendly design, with a focus on wellbeing and sustainable living”.
After hosting the world’s most successful Expo edition — at a time when the overall mood was challenging with a pandemic raging — this will be the best way to commemorate how Dubai beat the odds and emerged stronger than ever. Today, in a post Covid setting, everyone around the world remembers saw how meticulously and safely Dubai handled the situation. After Expo concluded, Dubai has been the number one place that people want to set up base in.
Residents in the emirate know that not resting on its laurels is what Dubai does best; there’s constant innovation, and in this case, reinvention. The core of Expo2020 will be retained, and yet it will be broad-based smartly and systematically so that everyone can benefit — and enjoy what fruits of an event that left us all inspired to put our best foot forward. The other takeaway from these projects is that this is a city that is eager to grow… geographically. It’s stretching its residential borders while welcoming new expats — all in a very organic manner, while not losing sight of its fundamental values.
There is what Biden will have in 2024 that he did not have in 2020: A record of his own. He has passed the largest infrastructure, climate, science and technology investments in a generation. Unemployment is 3.4 per cent — its lowest level since 1969. And inflation is coming down
Removing geographical restrictions allows brands to create new business opportunities. A UAE brand can scale its Foodverse community and gain attention in the UK, possibly leading to pop-ups and franchising opportunities
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump