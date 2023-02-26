The outrage over Dilbert's Scott Adams

Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
Since 1999, the Dilbert comic strip has delighted people across the globe, with its one-of-its-kind ribbing of corporate culture. But now, its creator Scott Adams has been caught making racist comments in a video on YouTube — which has prompted the US media to drop him like a hot potato. As Adams himself has admitted now, his career is effectively over. “By Monday, I should be mostly cancelled… So most of my income will be gone by next week,” he said. “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this.” It’s a pity that otherwise brilliant creative minds such as Adams continue to indulge in political incorrectitude when they are the ones who, given their vantage point, can work towards public welfare and making the world a better place — instead of polarising it, using humour as a camouflage. While many of us will miss the cartoon strip, it’s probably just deserts for Adams.
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump
Teachers modelled a set of moral virtues — how to be rigorous with evidence, how to admit error, how to coach students as they make their own discoveries… That’s a kind of knowledge you’ll never get from a bot
Our incessant habit of blaming — instead of being radically self-honest — is one of the main reasons people are finding it hard to flourish in today’s modern world
As the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, border control officials are no doubt preparing for yet another surge in displaced people. Syria was already the source of a large number of those seeking asylum in Europe