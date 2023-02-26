UAE

The outrage over Dilbert's Scott Adams

It’s a pity that otherwise brilliant creative minds such as Adams continue to indulge in political incorrectitude

Photo: AP file
Photo: AP file

Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 9:34 PM

Since 1999, the Dilbert comic strip has delighted people across the globe, with its one-of-its-kind ribbing of corporate culture. But now, its creator Scott Adams has been caught making racist comments in a video on YouTube — which has prompted the US media to drop him like a hot potato. As Adams himself has admitted now, his career is effectively over. “By Monday, I should be mostly cancelled… So most of my income will be gone by next week,” he said. “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this.” It’s a pity that otherwise brilliant creative minds such as Adams continue to indulge in political incorrectitude when they are the ones who, given their vantage point, can work towards public welfare and making the world a better place — instead of polarising it, using humour as a camouflage. While many of us will miss the cartoon strip, it’s probably just deserts for Adams.


