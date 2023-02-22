Shorter work weeks gain traction; UAE was one of the first movers

Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump
It’s being referred to as the dawning of a new era in work-life balance: The findings of a new British pilot project — organised at the behest of 4 Day Week Global, the 4 Day Week Campaign in the United Kingdom and the think tank Autonomy — have revealed that it has been an exercise in all-round success.
Good news for the employees, who are much happier, in better health and more enthusiastic to meet work goals head-on, and good news for companies that were part of this project because they realised that productivity has spiked — with absolutely no downsides. Close to 2,900 employees across 61 companies were part of this six-month experiment, at the end of which many companies have decided to incorporate the four-day work week as the new normal.
“We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy, with multiple benefits,” said David Frayne, a research associate at University of Cambridge who worked on the trial, in a statement. “We think there is a lot here that ought to motivate other companies and industries to give it a try.”
In a post-pandemic world, where people were emotionally vulnerable and dealing with complex mental issues, the UAE had been quick on the uptake, and introduced a reduced work week last year when the UAE public sector transitioned to a flexible Friday, and Saturday-Sunday-off model. (The emirate of Sharjah, in fact, announced a straight off four-day work week for the public sector, with Friday being declared a full holiday.)
It was felt that, now, more than ever, workers needed to be in a happy frame of mind, and if giving them the extra benefit of more personal time would help, then so be it. Also, the new-age workplace demands quality, not quantity, and the UAE was one of the first countries to recognise that. During the pandemic, many had, with the aid of technology, moved to a remote work module where they worked shorter shifts but put in much more in those hours. It was shown up to as effective — if not
For long, workplaces have been grappling with giving employees more leeway when it came to putting “required” number of hours — or days — at work. One of the biggest takeaways in the UK project has been that if one is needed to put in lesser number of hours, one will automatically step up to ensure that the task at hand is completed in a shorter span of time.
Often, longer work hours mean people being slow and therefore less unproductive. When workers are given the promise of a better work-life balance — with no docking of wages — they are sentiently geared to give their best, without compromising on ethics.
It remains to be seen how many more markets will undergo this experiment, but, if anything, this is going to open up the debate on the reduced work week matter. This time, with more conviction.
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump
Teachers modelled a set of moral virtues — how to be rigorous with evidence, how to admit error, how to coach students as they make their own discoveries… That’s a kind of knowledge you’ll never get from a bot
Our incessant habit of blaming — instead of being radically self-honest — is one of the main reasons people are finding it hard to flourish in today’s modern world
As the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, border control officials are no doubt preparing for yet another surge in displaced people. Syria was already the source of a large number of those seeking asylum in Europe
Doubts about the legitimacy of science cannot be addressed without acknowledging that science has not always been used for good… Most scientists do what they do because they are dedicated to advancing the frontier of human knowledge
Refugees are often perceived as a burden. But UNRWA graduates have gone on to make invaluable contributions to their communities and economies, becoming teachers, doctors, engineers, and scientists
“The psychologist Scott Stanley defines ‘we-ness’ as a relationship where two people have a deep connection that bolsters a sense of shared identity. If you have a strong sense of we-ness, your partner’s satisfactions and dissatisfactions are increasingly identified with your own”
Professional success did not equate to likeability for Ronaldo. He improved his standings off-field by employing the like, know and trust factor, surprised us with his status as a new father, and engaged directly with fans and charities